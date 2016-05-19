(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/MILAN, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Finlombarda SpA (FL) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB' with Stable Outlook and a Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'F2'. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of timely ordinary and extraordinary support from FL's sponsor, the Region of Lombardy, which exercises direct control and oversight of the financial entity. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that FL's prudent and skilled management will mitigate a growing risk profile due to increasing financial leverage. Fitch rates FL, using a top-down rating approach under its 'Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria, to reflect the credit links between FL and its sponsor, such as those underlined by the presence of a guarantee issued by Lombardy on a loan facility agreed with the European Investment Bank (EIB) for FL. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status (Mid-Range attribute): FL is 100%-owned by the Region of Lombardy and is the region's 'in-house provider' of financial services. Headquartered in Milan, its institutional mission and mandate is to provide support to the regional economy (mainly SMEs), and to the region's developmental and social policies, either via direct lending or through the provision of regional/EU funds. Despite its joint-stock company status, FL's not-for-profit mission increases its dependence on the region. Integration (Mid-Range attribute): FL is progressively broadening its range of activities towards the banking sector, in its aim to become a "lender of last resort" for regional enterprises, and for local SMEs' national and international development. FL does not receive direct operating subsidies, but Fitch believes that there is some flexibility over certain revenues from the region, which can be adjusted, in case of need, to absorb income losses. Control (Stronger attribute): FL's Board of Directors is entirely appointed by the region, which also indirectly approves the company's financial statements and retains control over major strategic decisions. The company, however, is registered as a financial intermediary according to the Italian Banking law and subject to some prudential regulations from Bank of Italy, including disclosure duties. Strategic Importance (Stronger): Fitch believes FL is key in implementing Lombardy's policy for economic development. To facilitate FL's core activity, the region has guaranteed a credit line of about EUR250m from the EIB. The limited size (1.5%) of FL's total financial debt relative to the regional budget means extraordinary support from Lombardy, in case of need, is likely. Operations: Fitch expects loan activity to grow in the medium term towards EUR300m, despite a persistently low interest-rate environment. The limited diversification of the revenue structure with a low portion of fee-intensive activities, together with a moderate interest rate spread of about 300bps, should keep FL's profitability at around EUR3m-EUR5m in 2016- 2018 (EUR3m in 2015). FL's credit portfolio has deteriorated over the last couple of years but remains better than the national average. NPLs on its outstanding loans (for its two main loan products - Made in Lombardy and Credito Adesso) rose to 13% of gross loans at end-2015, from 4% at end-2013, while nationally impaired loans rose to 20% from 15% during the same period. Fitch does not expect FL's asset quality to deteriorate faster than the national average given the group's strengthened risk monitoring and the upcoming bank licence FL is expected to receive. Debt increased to almost EUR160m at end-2015, from EUR110m at end-2014. Fitch expects FL to tap the capital market for short- and long-term debt to diversify funding in terms of debt type and maturity. Total assets could therefore rise towards EUR1bn by 2018 under Fitch's base scenario. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes in the region's creditworthiness would be reflected in FL's ratings. More formalised support from Lombardy, such as an explicit guarantee on all financial liabilities, could trigger an upgrade of FL's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 216 Fitch Italia SpA Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 