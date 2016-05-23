(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German mutual life
insurer ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit's
(ALL) and its
non-life subsidiary ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung
Aktiengesellschaft's (ALV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Outlooks
are Stable.
ALL is the main life insurance entity and the top holding
company of the ALTE
LEIPZIGER group. Fitch considers ALL and ALV to be 'Core'
members of the group,
and their ratings are based on a combined assessment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's strong capitalisation, continued
healthy
investment returns and sustainable market position in the
disability line and
corporate pension scheme business. Offsetting these strengths
include the
group's lack of geographical diversification and the long-term
adverse
implications of continued low interest rates for German life
insurers.
Fitch assesses ALTE LEIPZIGER group's capitalisation, as
measured by the
agency's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM), as 'extremely
strong' based on
end-2015 results. This is further supported by a regulatory
group solvency
margin of 225% at end-2015 (2014: 237%). Fitch expects the group
to maintain its
Prism FBM score of 'extremely strong' and a strong solvency II
margin of more
than 150% for 2016 without using transitional measures.
Fitch views the group's capital resources as strong. ALL's
shareholder funds
(measured as a proportion of actuarial reserves) were 4.2% at
end-2015, above
the market average of 1.9%. Funds for future appropriation,
including terminal
bonus funds, (also measured as a proportion of actuarial
reserves) were 6%, also
higher than the market average of 5.3%.
Fitch views ALL as better placed than many of its competitors to
service its
guaranteed interest rate (GIR) payments while investment yields
remain low. This
is due to its longer asset duration, a strong technical result
benefitting from
the high proportion of disability business in its books, and its
high level of
equity and funds for future appropriation.
Fitch estimates that if low investment yields persist, ALL would
be able to make
GIR payments using its investment income for the next 20 years
without recourse
to other profit sources (assuming a reinvestment yield of only
1.5%). However,
current operating conditions are putting pressure on German life
insurers'
profitability.
The group's return on equity (RoE) decreased to 8.7% in 2015,
from 17.5% in
2014, after the taxation benefit in 2014 was not repeated. Fitch
expects the RoE
to decline to 5%-7% in 2016 and further deterioration in the
group's
profitability in the coming years, due to persistently low
interest rates.
Based on Fitch's analysis, ALL is one of Germany's top five
providers of
disability insurance. ALL also writes significant amounts of
corporate pension
scheme business, which supports the strong development of its
regular premium
business. The group only distributes its products in Germany,
which limits its
geographical diversification. Focus on the domestic market is
typical of
medium-sized companies such as ALL.
ALL's gross written premiums (GWP) increased 7% in 2015 (2014:
16%), while the
life insurance market fell 2.6% (2014: up 3%). ALL's GWP
outperformance was
driven by a 2% increase in the single premium business, against
an estimated 4%
decline for the market. Fitch expects growth to be more in line
with the market
average for 2016.
The ALTE LEIPZIGER group reduced its equity investments to 3.4%
of total
investment in 2015 (2014: 4.5%), which was below the German life
insurance
market average of 4.2% at end-2015.
The group reported GWP of EUR2.8bn and had total assets of
EUR24.6bn at
end-2015. It also has a building society and investment fund
business. The group
has a cooperation agreement with mutual health insurer HALLESCHE
Krankenversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade in the near- to medium-term is unlikely unless the
group increases
its size and improves diversification, while maintaining strong
capitalisation.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position
(as evidenced,
for example, by the Prism FBM score falling to 'strong' and
expected to stay at
that level) and a loss of the group's strong market position in
the disability
and corporate pension scheme business.
