(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 26 (Fitch) The majority of Florida's homeowner
specialist insurers
have brief histories, and their ability to manage a large
catastrophic hurricane
is uncertain despite recent strong performance, according to a
new report from
Fitch Ratings.
The last hurricane to make landfall in Florida was Hurricane
Wilma 11 years ago
in 2005. Since then the state's homeowner insurance market has
shifted from
large national insurers to newer, relatively small companies
focused on Florida
homeowner business. These companies now hold a 60% market share
in the state.
"It's not a question of if these Florida homeowner specialists
will be tested by
a hurricane but rather when the next catastrophe strikes will
they be prepared
to handle a significant increase in claims volume," said
Christopher Grimes,
Director, Fitch.
Many of the Florida specialists reported favorable profitability
and surplus
growth in recent years due to the lack of catastrophe losses but
are unlikely to
achieve 'A' category Fitch Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings. Limiting
factors that influence ratings include relatively small size and
scale,
concentrated product and geographic profiles, heavy reliance on
third-party
reinsurance and concerns regarding capital adequacy given
catastrophe exposure.
As the Florida specialists have gained market share, Citizens
Property Insurance
Corporation, the state insurer of last resort, has scaled back
from 20% market
share in 2011 to 6% at year-end 2015. Improvements in Citizens'
capital position
and risk profile enhance the Florida homeowners market's overall
resiliency in
meeting obligations under future large loss events. However, the
transfer of
underwriting risk from Citizens to Florida specialists adds to
the market's
dependence on smaller underwriters with more limited capital
levels and access
to new capital than Citizens.
Additionally, reinsurers provide critical underwriting capacity
in protecting
Florida specialists from catastrophe losses. The state-sponsored
Florida
Hurricane Catastrophe Fund assumes the largest level of premium,
followed by
Lloyd's of London, Allianz SE; Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.;
Everest Re Group,
Ltd.; and XL Group plc. Florida property risk is also passed to
the alternative
capital markets through a variety of sources such as catastrophe
(cat) bonds,
sidecars, industry loss warranties, hedge fund-supported
reinsurers and asset
managers investing in insurance-linked securities (ILS).
"Over the last few years intense pricing competition and excess
capital in the
reinsurance market contributed to large rate reductions and more
favorable terms
and conditions, allowing Florida homeowners' insurers to keep
and expand
reinsurance programs," said James Auden, Managing Director,
Fitch.
See the full report 'Florida Homeowners Insurance Market Update'
by clicking on
the link or at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
James Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Jeremy R. Graczyk
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Florida Homeowners Insurance Market Update (No Time for
Complacency Following
Hurricane-Free Decade)
here
