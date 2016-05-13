(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Industrial S.A.'s (Industrial) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB', Short-Term IDR at 'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', following a peer review of Guatemala's largest banks. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Similar rating actions were taken on the national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - INDUSTRIAL IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Industrial's Long-Term IDR is based on the bank's standalone VR. As Guatemala's largest bank, with exposure to all major economic actors, Industrial's ratings are highly influenced by changes in the operating environment. Notwithstanding the political upheaval of 2015, the bank is well positioned to benefit from strong private consumption supported by real wage gains, growth in worker remittances and lower oil prices. Industrial's capital position is increasingly pressured. Industrial's risk weighted asset growth has outpaced internal capital generation, resulting in a decline of Fitch Core Capital to 9.8% of risk weighted assets at December 2015. Industrial's holding company is in the process of injecting capital, expected in the first half of 2016. The decline in the Fitch core capital indicator is also partly mitigated by the bank's loan loss reserves (215% of impaired loans) as well as GTQ 1.4 billion in subordinated debt and hybrid securities. Despite growing competition, Industrial's leadership in the corporate lending segment provides it with some pricing power and competitive advantage. Its strong franchise also enables it to sustain an ample and diversified deposit base complemented with solid access to local and internationally sourced wholesale funding. Industrial's consistently high loan quality and conservative investment portfolio represents one of its key strengths, comparing favourably to domestic and international peers. Nonperforming loans greater than 90 days have averaged 0.6% of gross loans over the past five years. However, its corporate orientation results in elevated loan concentration. Industrial's top 20 borrowers represented 25.1% of total loans at December 2015. Industrial's low impairment charges, stable margins and gradually improving efficiency indicators, have contributed to a long track record of strong profits. Industrial's operating profitability in 2015 (1.6% of average assets) is unchanged from the prior four year average. Over the longer term, increased competition could affect its pricing power and margins. Fitch expects Industrial's operating profitability to register a modest improvement in 2016, supported by a gradual move to higher yielding segments. CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings The national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries, Contecnica S.A. (Contecnica), Financiera Industrial S.A. (Financiera Industrial) and Westrust Bank (International) Limited (Westrust Bank), are equalized with those of Industrial. Fitch views these entities as key and integral parts of Industrial's business given their high degree of integration with the group, complementary activities and enhancement of Industrial's business model. INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND SENIOR TRUSTS KEY RATING DRIVERS Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes (IST-I) are rated four notches below the bank's Long-Term IDR given its deep subordination status and discretionary coupon omission. Industrial Subordinated Trust's Notes (ISbT) are rated one notch below Industrial's Long-Term IDR reflecting the subordinated status, ranking junior to all Industrial's present and future senior indebtedness, pari passu with all other unsecured subordinated debt and senior to Industrial's capital and tier I hybrid securities. Industrial Senior Trust's Notes' (ISnT) ratings are in line with Industrial's Long-Term IDR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally to Industrial's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - INDUSTRIAL Despite Industrial's systemic importance, Fitch's assigns only a moderate probability of support from the Guatemalan government, should it be required (reflected in a Support Rating of '3' and a Support Rating Floor of 'BB-', one notch below the sovereign rating). Fitch's expectation of support is affected by the state's limited financial flexibility and the banking system's significant foreign currency obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES - INDUSTRIAL IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Subsequent to Industrial's capital raise, currently in process, a Fitch Core Capital ratio below 10% could negatively impact ratings as would a sustained deterioration in the bank's asset quality and financial performance. Potential upside is limited given the constraining operating environment (Sovereign Rating of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook). CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings Changes in the ratings of Contecnica, Financiera Industrial and Westrust Bank are contingent on changes in Industrial's capacity and propensity to provide support. INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND SENIOR TRUSTS' RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes in the ratings of IST-I, ISnT and ISbT's are contingent on changes in Industrial's long-term IDR. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Banco Industrial S.A.: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Support at '3'; --Subordinated Tier I Capital Notes debt at 'B-'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'. Industrial Subordinated Trust: --Industrial Subordinated Trust Tier II debt at 'BB-'. Industrial Senior Trust: --Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. Contecnica S.A.: --National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'. Financiera Industrial S.A.: --National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm); Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'. Westrust Bank (International) Limited: --National scale long-term rating published at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating published at 'F1+(gtm)'. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 