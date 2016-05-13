(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Industrial S.A.'s
(Industrial) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB',
Short-Term IDR at
'B' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb', following a peer review
of Guatemala's
largest banks. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Similar rating
actions were taken
on the national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries. A full
list of rating
actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - INDUSTRIAL
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Industrial's Long-Term IDR is based on the bank's standalone VR.
As Guatemala's
largest bank, with exposure to all major economic actors,
Industrial's ratings
are highly influenced by changes in the operating environment.
Notwithstanding
the political upheaval of 2015, the bank is well positioned to
benefit from
strong private consumption supported by real wage gains, growth
in worker
remittances and lower oil prices.
Industrial's capital position is increasingly pressured.
Industrial's risk
weighted asset growth has outpaced internal capital generation,
resulting in a
decline of Fitch Core Capital to 9.8% of risk weighted assets at
December 2015.
Industrial's holding company is in the process of injecting
capital, expected in
the first half of 2016. The decline in the Fitch core capital
indicator is also
partly mitigated by the bank's loan loss reserves (215% of
impaired loans) as
well as GTQ 1.4 billion in subordinated debt and hybrid
securities.
Despite growing competition, Industrial's leadership in the
corporate lending
segment provides it with some pricing power and competitive
advantage. Its
strong franchise also enables it to sustain an ample and
diversified deposit
base complemented with solid access to local and internationally
sourced
wholesale funding.
Industrial's consistently high loan quality and conservative
investment
portfolio represents one of its key strengths, comparing
favourably to domestic
and international peers. Nonperforming loans greater than 90
days have averaged
0.6% of gross loans over the past five years. However, its
corporate orientation
results in elevated loan concentration. Industrial's top 20
borrowers
represented 25.1% of total loans at December 2015.
Industrial's low impairment charges, stable margins and
gradually improving
efficiency indicators, have contributed to a long track record
of strong
profits. Industrial's operating profitability in 2015 (1.6% of
average assets)
is unchanged from the prior four year average. Over the longer
term, increased
competition could affect its pricing power and margins. Fitch
expects
Industrial's operating profitability to register a modest
improvement in 2016,
supported by a gradual move to higher yielding segments.
CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S KEY RATING
DRIVERS -
National Ratings
The national ratings of Industrial's subsidiaries, Contecnica
S.A. (Contecnica),
Financiera Industrial S.A. (Financiera Industrial) and Westrust
Bank
(International) Limited (Westrust Bank), are equalized with
those of Industrial.
Fitch views these entities as key and integral parts of
Industrial's business
given their high degree of integration with the group,
complementary activities
and enhancement of Industrial's business model.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Industrial's subordinated Tier I capital notes (IST-I) are rated
four notches
below the bank's Long-Term IDR given its deep subordination
status and
discretionary coupon omission.
Industrial Subordinated Trust's Notes (ISbT) are rated one notch
below
Industrial's Long-Term IDR reflecting the subordinated status,
ranking junior to
all Industrial's present and future senior indebtedness, pari
passu with all
other unsecured subordinated debt and senior to Industrial's
capital and tier I
hybrid securities.
Industrial Senior Trust's Notes' (ISnT) ratings are in line with
Industrial's
Long-Term IDR, reflecting that the senior unsecured obligations
rank equally to
Industrial's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR - INDUSTRIAL
Despite Industrial's systemic importance, Fitch's assigns only a
moderate
probability of support from the Guatemalan government, should it
be required
(reflected in a Support Rating of '3' and a Support Rating Floor
of 'BB-', one
notch below the sovereign rating). Fitch's expectation of
support is affected by
the state's limited financial flexibility and the banking
system's significant
foreign currency obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - INDUSTRIAL
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Subsequent to Industrial's capital raise, currently in process,
a Fitch Core
Capital ratio below 10% could negatively impact ratings as would
a sustained
deterioration in the bank's asset quality and financial
performance. Potential
upside is limited given the constraining operating environment
(Sovereign Rating
of 'BB' with a Stable Outlook).
CONTECNICA, FINANCIERA INDUSTRIAL AND WESTRUST BANK'S RATING
SENSITIVITIES -
National Ratings
Changes in the ratings of Contecnica, Financiera Industrial and
Westrust Bank
are contingent on changes in Industrial's capacity and
propensity to provide
support.
INDUSTRIAL'S SUBORDINATED TIER 1 CAPITAL NOTES, SUBORDINATED AND
SENIOR TRUSTS'
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the ratings of IST-I, ISnT and ISbT's are contingent
on changes in
Industrial's long-term IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Industrial S.A.:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--Subordinated Tier I Capital Notes debt at 'B-';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Industrial Subordinated Trust:
--Industrial Subordinated Trust Tier II debt at 'BB-'.
Industrial Senior Trust:
--Long-term senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.
Contecnica S.A.:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Financiera Industrial S.A.:
--National scale long-term rating at 'AA(gtm); Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Westrust Bank (International) Limited:
--National scale long-term rating published at 'AA(gtm)';
Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating published at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron (Industrial)
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst
Francesco Dell'Arciprete (Westrust Bank, Financiera Industrial,
Contecnica)
Analyst
+503 25 16 6600
79 Ave. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel
San Salvador, El Salvador
Secondary Analyst (Industrial, Westrust Bank, Financiera
Industrial, Contecnica)
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
