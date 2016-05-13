(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los
Trabajadores'
(Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'
following Fitch's peer
review of Guatemala's largest banks. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BANTRAB'S KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT, SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR, AND
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bantrab's Long-Term IDR and national ratings are driven by its
intrinsic
creditworthiness, as reflected in its Viability Rating (VR).
Bantrab's VR is
highly influenced by the Guatemalan operating environment and
its high risk
appetite. The rating also factors in the bank's strong
profitability, good asset
quality, franchise and retail-focused business model, as well as
its
concentration in the public sector and good equity position.
Bantrab's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and
'NF', respectively,
indicate that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon, given
the current low state ownership and limited systemic importance.
Bantrab is characterized by its high risk appetite, focusing on
segments of
middle and low income, particularly in the Guatemalan public
sector. Its risk
controls, particularly the debt collection via automatic payroll
deductions and
collection policies are keys for mitigating the inherent credit
risk in its
target segments. Meanwhile, the investment portfolio is
concentrated on debt
issuers with Guatemalan sovereign guarantee.
Bantrab's profitability indicators are solid and exceed the
average of the
Guatemalan banking system. This is based on a high net interest
margin,
acceptable operational efficiency and moderate loan loss
provisions. Fitch
anticipates the operating return on risk-weighted assets will be
between 3.6%
and 4%, while the operating return on equity will exceed 26%.
The bank's loan portfolio quality is good, particularly for one
that is focused
on risky segments. The delinquency-over-90-days rate shows an
increase because
of changes in their write-off policies, but the net effect of
such debts plus
net charge-offs shows a net improvement compared to its recent
history. Also,
the loan-loss coverage ratio has increased and is now aligned
with the industry
average.
The bank's capital position compares favourably with its recent
history and the
industry average. Its Fitch Core Capital is 15.6% and provides
an adequate loan
loss absorption capacity, better than other major banks in the
industry. In
Fitch's view, an adequate level of capitalization is essential,
given the risks
associated with the strategic plan of the bank.
Its business model, focused on the riskier segments of retail
banking, is
benefitted by automatic payroll deductions which yield strong
competitive
advantages over the competition. Fitch believes that a
diversification of its
model could benefit the bank significantly but notes the limited
track history
in these areas. Fitch does not anticipate material changes in
the foreseeable
future, given the bank's business model which is focused on
traditional
financial intermediation.
BANTRAB SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES' KEY RATING
DRIVERS
Bantrab Senior Tust's (BST) seven-year USD loan participation
notes rating is in
line with Bantrab's VR reflecting that the senior unsecured
obligations rank
equally with the bank's unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BANTRAB'S RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Fitch believes that the probability of a positive rating action
in the medium
term is limited. However, in the long run, ratings could
increase if there were
a higher revenue diversification, while maintain a good asset
quality.
Although it is not Fitch's base scenario, a ratings downgrade
could occur if a
substantial deterioration in loan portfolio quality caused a
negative impact on
operating profitability and the material weakening of the bank's
capital
position.
BANTRAB SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES' RATINGS
SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent on rating actions
for Bantrab.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb-';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Financiera de los Trabajadores
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB-'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alvaro David Castro
Associate Director
+503 2516 6615
Committee Chairperson
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
