(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Following its peer review of the largest Guatemalan banks, Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for the following financial institutions: --Banco Industrial, S.A.; --Banco G&T Continental, S.A.; --Banco de Desarrollo Rural, S.A.; --Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.; --Banco de los Trabajadores; --Banco de America Central, S.A.; --Contecnica, S.A.; --Financiera Industrial, S.A.; --Westrust Bank (International) Limited; --Industrial Senior Trust; --Industrial Subordinated Trust; --G&T Conticredit, S.A.; --Financiera G&T Continental, S.A.; --GTC Bank, Inc.; --Financiera G&T Continental Costa Rica, S.A. --Financiera Rural, S.A.; --Mercom Bank Limited; --Agromercantil Senior Trust; --Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A.; --Bantrab Senior Trust; --Credomatic de Guatemala, S.A.; --Transcom Bank (Barbados) Limited; --BAC Bank, Inc. --Financiera de Capitales, S.A. Fitch has published Rating Action Commentaries (RACs) for each of these banks, which are available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchcentroamerica.com. These RACs include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities, as well as a list of all rating actions taken. Contacts: Mark Narron (Primary Analyst, Banco Industrial, Industrial Senior Trust, Industrial Subordinated Trust, Banco G&T Continental, Banco de Desarrollo Rural and Banco de los Trabajadores) Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Bertha Perez (Primary Analyst, Banco Agromercantil) Associate Director +52 (81) 8399-9161 Rolando Martinez (Secondary Analyst Banco G&T Continental, Mercom Bank, Banco de America Central, Credomatic de Guatemala,Transcom Bank, BAC Bank, Financiera de Capitales, Conticredit, Financiera G&T, GTC Bank and Financiera G&T Costa Rica) Director +503 2516 6619 Marcela Galicia (Secondary Analyst, Banco de Desarrollo Rural, Financiera Industrial, Contecnica and Westrust Bank) Director +503 2516 6616 Francesca Cedrola (Primary Analyst Mercom Bank and Secondary Analyst Banco Agromercantil and Agromercantil Senior Trust) Associate Director +503 2516 6619 Alvaro Castro (Primary Analyst Financiera de los Trabajadores and Secondary Analyst, Banco de los Trabajadores and Bantrab Senior Trust) Associate Director +503 2516 6615 Jose Berrios (Primary Analyst Banco de America Central, Credomatic de Guatemala,Transcom Bank, BAC Bank, Financiera de Capitales) Analyst +503 2516 6612 Paolo Sasmay (Primary Analyst Conticredit, Financiera G&T, GTC Bank and Financiera G&T Costa Rica) Analyst +503 2516 6613 Francesco Dell'Arciprete (Primary Analyst Financiera Industrial, Contecnica and Westrust Bank) Analyst +503 2516 6613 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchcentroamerica.com'.