NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Agromercantil de
Guatemala's (BAM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
following a
peer review of Guatemala's largest banks. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BAM - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
BAM's IDRs and national ratings reflect Fitch's opinion that the
support from
its ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia ('BBB+'/Rating Watch
Negative) will be
timely and sufficient if needed. In the agency's opinion, BAM is
an important
subsidiary for Bancolombia, based on its role in Bancolombia's
expansion and
diversification in Central America as well as the potential
reputation risk it
represents to its parent. Bancolombia's propensity to support
its new
subsidiaries is influenced by the relevant reputational risk
that a default from
any of these entities would pose to Bancolombia, resulting in a
Support rating
of '3'. As of September 2015, BAM accounted for 5.1% of
Bancolombia's
consolidated assets and net income. In Fitch's opinion,
Bancolombia's majority
ownership will enhance management quality through the transfer
of know-how,
closer integration and implementation of best practices. BAM's
strategic
objectives for this year will focus on leveraging on its
integration with
Bancolombia as well as improving efficiency levels.
The bank's standalone creditworthiness, indicated by its
Viability Rating (VR),
is influenced by the Guatemalan operating environment and
moderate capital
ratios. Offsetting these factors is the bank's good asset
quality, stable
liquidity and funding limited pricing-power, above market
average historic
credit growth rates that can imply heightened risk appetite,
concentration
risks, and moderate profitability.
BAM's capital buffers, together with strong loan-loss reserves,
are moderate and
have declined as lending volumes increased. The bank's
management expects a
moderation in loan growth to levels more commensurate with
internal capital
generation rates. In the agency's opinion, maintaining a sound
loss-absorption
cushion is necessary for the bank to offset concentration risks
and sustain
business growth.
Like all major local banks, BAM has a significant exposure
(76.3% of equity) to
the Guatemalan sovereign (Local Currency and Foreign Currency
IDRs of 'BB')
through the holding of large securities portfolios. Fitch does
not expect this
to change due to limited investment options in the country.
BAM's funding profile consists of a diversified and stable base
of short-term
household deposits. To reduce liquidity gaps, the bank has
increased the use of
wholesale funds to extend the maturity of its liabilities.
Tighter underwriting
criteria and a stricter collection process will continue driving
BAM's sound
loan quality. The agency anticipates some credit quality
deterioration as the
loan portfolio seasons, but this will be easily manageable for
the bank. BAM
employs provisioning policies aligned with Bancolombia's
practices that are more
conservative than those required by local regulations.
BAM's corporate orientation explains the material obligor
concentration, which
is the largest source of credit risk. Fitch does not expect a
material decline
in concentration levels due to the relatively limited corporate
market in
Guatemala, dominated by conglomerates and family-owned groups.
The top 20 loans
accounted for 35.1% of gross loans; all of these exposures were
performing well
and of very high credit quality.
Margin compression, due to increased funding costs and
heightened competition in
BAM's target segments, led to lower profitability indicators in
2015. Fitch
expects that improving operating efficiency may provide a modest
upside
potential to improve core earnings in the short term, but
convergence with peers
is no longer the agency's base case.
AGROMERCANTIL SENIOR TRUST (AST)
Agromercantil Senior Trust's (AST) rating is in line with BAM's
IDR reflecting
that the senior unsecured obligations rank equally to the bank's
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
MERCOM - NATIONAL RATINGS h
Mercom's national ratings are based on the support it would
receive from its
ultimate shareholder, Bancolombia, if needed. Mercom is an
important subsidiary
for the group in Guatemala given it operates in complementary
market segments
enhancing BAM's business model and reflects a high degree of
integration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BAM
BAM's Foreign Currency IDR is capped by Guatemala's country
ceiling. The bank's
Long-Term Local Currency IDR is above the sovereign's Local
Currency IDR and as
such would be sensitive to any sovereign rating action. Downward
risk for the
bank's IDRs, national ratings and support rating is limited
given its parent
support but the ratings could be downgraded if Fitch's
assessment of
Bancolombia's ability or willingness to support its subsidiaries
changes.
Currently, there is no upside potential for the bank's IDRs as
these are above
the sovereign's IDRs, which have a Stable Outlook.
BAM's IDRs and National Scale ratings will not be affected
because Fitch's
baseline scenario is that a potential downgrade in the ratings
of Bancolombia,
if any, would be limited to one notch.
AST
Changes in the notes' rating would derive from changes in the
same direction in
BAM's IDR.
MERCOM
A downgrade in Mercom's ratings is contingent on Bancolombia's
ability and
propensity to support its operations if needed.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Agromercantil de Guatemala, S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support at '3';
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(gtm)' ;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
Agromercantil Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes at 'BB+'.
Mercom Bank Limited
--National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(gtm)';
--National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(gtm)'.
