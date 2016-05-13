(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects India's new
Insolvency and
Bankruptcy Code to improve the environment for creditors over
the medium to long
term, although effective implementation will be key. The bill -
once it becomes
law - will replace the multiple laws applicable for insolvency
and bankruptcy,
and allow speedier and harder deadlines for resolving corporate
insolvency,
which should help in strengthening creditor and investor
confidence in the long
term.
The bill, which was cleared by both houses of Parliament within
one week,
reflects the government's sense of urgency in improving the
resolution process.
The code's proposed 180-day time frame for recovering bad debts
(and extendable
by 90 days) is ambitious but nonetheless a critical step if
India wants to
improve investors' confidence in the insolvency regime, given
its poor record of
bad debt resolution. This stands at around 4.3 years on average,
with a
loss-given-default of around 85 cents to the dollar based on
data from a recent
World Bank report.
Banks, in particular the state-owned entities, are likely to
gain the most from
this initiative, as timely recoveries would strengthen asset
quality and improve
their ability to provide credit - which is important as the
banks' share in
credit intermediation is more than 60%. We expect this to
ultimately reduce the
time and costs related to litigation, and to result in a
widening of funding
options and the investor base for Indian corporates - especially
the SMEs and
corporates with weaker credit profiles.
Fitch believes, however, that the effective implementation of
the law will
remain key and will take time - given the need to develop the
ecosystem for
implementing the process. Setting up a new regulator for a new
category of
insolvency professionals, and building robust information
utilities/repositories, will be time consuming. At the same
time, the use of
available infrastructure (of National Company Law Tribunals and
debt-recovery
tribunals) may not be optimal, with over 70,000 liquidation
cases already
pending as per a recent press report.
Ultimately, political will is key to effective implementation
which will require
concerted efforts from interested parties and reforms in the
judicial system. We
expect the benefits of the code to be visible only over the
medium to long term.
But the imperative of the growing capital requirements and the
government's
increasing keenness to link capital allocation to bank
performance (mainly on
recoveries) could also mean that effective implementation may be
sooner than
envisaged.
The new code covers all debtor categories - including
individuals, partnerships,
limited liability partnerships and companies - and in theory
empowers creditors
in deciding the fate of an insolvent borrower. It also prevents
continuation of
management in an insolvent firm, and bars bankrupt individuals
from either
holding public office or contesting elections.
Contact:
Muralidharan R
Director - Corporates
+65 6796 7236
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Saswata Guha
Director - Financial Institutions
+91 22 4000 1741
Fitch India Services Pvt Ltd.
Wockhardt Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Mumbai 400 051
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.