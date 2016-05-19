(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based property developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Oceanwide; B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a 'B(EXP)' expected rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes will be issued by Oceanwide Holdings International 2015 Co., Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanwide. The notes, which will be guaranteed by Oceanwide, are rated at the same level as Oceanwide's senior unsecured rating because they represent direct and senior unsecured obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. Oceanwide intends to use the proceeds from the issuance for overseas general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the development of the First & Mission Project in San Francisco in the United States. Oceanwide's rating is supported by its strong sales momentum and solid asset value. It remains on track to generate cash from the sale of development properties to fund its expansion into the financial sector. The rating is constrained by the rapid increase in net debt to CNY68bn in 1Q16 from CNY35bn in 2014. The trend is likely to continue in 2016 as the company ramps up development expenditure to support sales growth and continues to invest in its finance business. KEY RATING DRIVERS Higher Debt, Reducing Financing Costs: Oceanwide's consolidated net debt had jumped to CNY68bn by end-March 2016 from CNY35bn in 2014, mainly driven by the rapid expansion of its finance business, financial assets investment and overseas acquisitions. Excluding the finance business, Oceanwide's net debt would have increased by CNY17bn over the same period. Oceanwide has more than CNY35bn in cash on hand as of the end of March 2016 following aggressive fund raising, and it is in the process of raising another CNY15bn through a private share placement. Part of the cash will be used to repay more expensive debt and for property development expenditure, but this will still leave Oceanwide with substantial funds to make acquisitions. Oceanwide issued CNY9bn via bonds in 1Q16 at an average interest rate of 5.5%, which is significantly lower than its historical funding cost of approximately 9%. The funds will be used to replace expensive trust loans. Strong Sales Momentum Maintained: Fitch expects the company's contracted sales to increase strongly in 2016 due to accelerated project launches in Wuhan and substantial sales from new premium projects in Beijing. Contracted sales rose 55% in 2015 to CNY15.1bn, and Fitch expects it is on track to hit around CNY18bn this year. This will support positive operating cash flow generation of its property development business, which has low land-replenishment needs. As Oceanwide's large land bank, most of which was acquired many years ago, is sufficient for more than 10 years for development. The positive cash generation will also help to lower Oceanwide's leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, after deconsolidating the debt of the finance business, to below 85% in next 12 months from 90.3% at end-1Q16. Solid Asset Value: One of Oceanwide's projects in Beijing is located within the 4th Ring Road, and it is one of only a few projects with over 1.1 million square metres of saleable gross floor area (GFA) close to the Chinese capital's central business district. The rare prime location and relatively low land premium paid for the site supported overall EBITDA margin of over 35% in the past three years and Fitch expects Oceanwide's margin to stay above 30% over the next 24 months, a level that is one of the highest among Chinese developers. Ratios Used Reflect Transformation: Fitch measures Oceanwide's financial soundness based on its CFO and its inventory turnover (ratio of contracted sales to net inventory). Oceanwide's inventory turnover improved to 0.29x in 2015 from 0.23x in 2014, and we expect this to further improve to 0.4x in 2016 as sales from its large pool of properties under development increase while land replenishment remains minimal. The improved inventory turnover and likely generation of positive CFO will provide Oceanwide with funds to expand its financial businesses. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Limited new land acquisitions at 0.1x-0.4x of contracted sales GFA -Contracted sales growth mainly driven by growth in average selling prices to CNY35,000/sq m in 2016-2018 from CNY32,000/sq m in 2015 - Property development gross margin of 50%-53% in 2016-2018 (lower than in previous years due to higher construction cost) - Lower dividend payout ratio than in previous years RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Failure to achieve positive operating cash flow in 2016 - EBITDA margin sustained below 35% - Contracted sales/net inventory sustained below 0.5x - Substantial weakening of in the credit profile of Minsheng Securities, in which Oceanwide acquired a majority stake in 2014 Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12-18 months due to Oceanwide's high leverage. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jenny WJ Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 July 2015 