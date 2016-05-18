(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Ineffective anti-money laundering
controls in some banks
have come to light recently in Panama, Honduras and Guatemala
and reputational
risk could spread throughout the region. This brings another
layer of risks to
the region's banks and exposes them to heightened event risk,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Regulators are taking measures to bolster controls and rated
banks have taken
steps to bring controls into line with international standards.
Since 4Q15, a handful of unrelated incidents highlighted that
Central American
banks are exposed to risks from weaknesses in their regulatory
frameworks. The
Central American banking sector is already under pressure,
weighed down by
slowing economic growth. Rated banks in the region said that
correspondent banks
have reduced funding lines this year given weaker economic
prospects and, in our
opinion, news about weak governance and poor transparency is
likely to cause a
further drying up of wholesale funding for the region.
The 'Panama Papers' scandal, reported by the press in April,
leaked information
about over 11 million financial and legal records relating to
offshore companies
set up by a Panamanian law firm. The incident is not directly
related to the
Panamanian banking sector, but it undermines credibility in the
country. We
think Panama's reputation has been tarnished by the incident.
The authorities
responded by saying they intend to adopt data-sharing
arrangements consistent
with the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act law and the
OECD's Common
Reporting Standards (CRS). However, no commitment to formally
adopt the CRS has
been made.
Also in April, the authorities confiscated USD20m of preference
shares at
Guatemala's Banco de los Trabajadores on suspicion that illicit
earnings had
funded the investment. The bank suffered no material
deterioration in its
financial standing, reflecting the prompt and decisive action
taken by
regulators. The bank's ratings were not affected.
Honduras-based Banco Continental, however, was forced into
liquidation in
October 2015 when its principal shareholder faced prosecution
for money
laundering in the US.
In May, Panama's regulators intervened in Balboa Bank & Trust
Corp. following an
announcement by the US authorities that one of its largest
shareholders was
accused of involvement in money laundering. This triggered a
rating downgrade to
reflect the bank's default.
In assigning ratings to banks, we assess corporate governance by
taking into
account both the country and the issuer. Country-specific
considerations often
overlap with the operating environment because we analyse
factors including the
rule of law, levels of corruption and creditor rights.
Issuer-specific
considerations include broader factors, such as the
effectiveness and
composition of a bank's board of directors, transparency and
related-party
transactions.
The operating environment often keeps ratings low in Central
American countries,
but weak or ineffective corporate governance can also act as a
constraining
factor. We assign investment-grade ratings to seven banks in
Panama and one in
Costa Rica. Other Central American banks achieve ratings in the
'BB' and 'B'
categories, which incorporate weaknesses in the governance and
regulatory
environment compared with higher rated countries.
Contact:
Mario Hernandez
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+503 2516 6614
Fitch Centroamerica, S.A
Edificio Plaza Cristal, Tercer Nivel,
San Salvador, El Salvador
Rolando Martinez
Director
Financial Institutions
+503 2516 6619
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.