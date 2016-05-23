(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that UCITS
fixed income mutual funds show next to no differentiation in the
liquidity they
offer investors, despite the differences in liquidity in the
underlying asset
classes in which they invest.
Liquidity or its lack thereof in the fixed-income markets is a
key issue for
financial regulators and many investors. In particular, there is
a focus on how
regulated collective investment schemes manage potential
asset-liability
mismatches, especially when investing in less liquid asset
classes.
Fitch estimates that over 90% of UCITS bond funds offer daily
dealing overall.
That ratio rises in less liquid asset classes such as high yield
and emerging
markets, to 96% and 98%, respectively. On the other hand,
certain proxies for
fund liquidity - such as maximum drawdown and volatility - show
clear
differences in market liquidity across fixed-income sectors,
with high-yield and
emerging markets indicating less liquidity than investment-grade
corporates.
The ubiquity of daily dealing (combined with settlement three
days later)
implies investors have become accustomed to a high level of
asset allocation
flexibility in UCITS mutual funds. This is exacerbated by market
structure, with
many fund portals only allowing daily dealing and forcing funds
to "internalise"
the cost of liquidity.
Fitch believes some funds may be challenged to meet this daily
dealing market
convention in certain less liquid asset classes in periods of
stress. UCITS
funds have access to various mechanisms to manage liability-side
liquidity.
These include the ability to offer liquidity as infrequently as
every two weeks,
swing pricing, liquidity fees/gates and redemption in kind.
However, many
available liquidity management tools are under-used.
Positively, 94% of high-yield funds we sampled could implement
swing pricing
based on their governing documentation, compared with 63% of
investment-grade
funds. However, details of how and when swing pricing may be
applied can be
difficult to identify and understand in complex fund governing
documentation.
The report, Little Differentiation in Euro Bond Fund Liquidity
Provision, is
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contacts:
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roger Merritt
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0636
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
