(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA S.A.'s
EUR500m senior
notes a 'A-' rating.
The notes are due 2028 and have a coupon of 1.125% per annum.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views the issue as neutral to AXA's financial debt
leverage, as the new
notes are issued for refinancing purposes.
For senior unsecured debt, a baseline recovery assumption of
'below average' is
applied with the notes' rating notched down once from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is subject to the same sensitivities that may
affect AXA's
Long-Term IDR (for more details, see 'Fitch Affirms AXA
Entities' IFS at 'AA-';
Outlooks Stable' dated 6 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch currently rates AXA as follows:
-Insurer Financial Strength Ratings of core insurance entities:
'AA-'; Outlook
Stable
-Issuer Default Rating of AXA S.A.: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 April 2016
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1394
30 North Colonnade
E14 5GN London
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004595
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.