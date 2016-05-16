(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Provident
Financial plc's
(PFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the group's senior unsecured debt rating
at 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Long-Term IDR primarily reflects the leading position of PFG
in several
areas of the UK non-standard loan market, its low balance sheet
leverage,
adequate profitability and a stable funding and liquidity
profile. The rating
also takes into account the concentration of PFG's lending in
areas of
higher-than-average credit risk, although this has historically
been managed
well.
PFG has a leading domestic franchise in non-standard credit
cards and car
finance in addition to its longstanding home-collected credit
operations. It has
an extensive track record in all business segments and
underwriting standards
have been consistent. Impairment charges and impaired loans
ratios, while higher
than at mainstream lenders, are acceptable given PFG's risk
profile.
To counterbalance its above-average exposure to credit risk, PFG
maintains a
conservatively structured balance sheet with a debt-to-equity
ratio under its
banking covenant definitions at end-December 2015 of 2.2x (2014:
2.4x), well
within management's stated maximum of 3.5x and the covenanted
limit of 5x. Gross
debt-to-tangible equity at end-December 2015 was 2.9x (2014:
3.3x) and capital
is also subject to regulatory oversight on a consolidated basis,
in view of the
banking licence held by credit card subsidiary Vanquis.
PFG's liquidity profile benefits from the short-term nature of
the bulk of the
group's loans, which results in a positive maturity mismatch
between loans and
funding. Wholesale funding is from varied sources (bank
borrowings, private and
public bond placement) and PFG has the further diversification
advantage of
access to retail deposits through Vanquis.
Earnings growth remained steady in 2015, aided by low impairment
levels by
historical standards. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation of a
continued benign operating environment in the short- to
medium-term. The group
traditionally distributes a significant level of its earnings
via dividend, but
in the event of an unforeseen fall in profitability Fitch
expects shareholder
distributions would be reduced accordingly, in line with
management's
traditionally prudent balance sheet stewardship.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
PFG's IDR and senior unsecured debt rating could be downgraded
in the event of a
material deterioration in asset quality in any of its three
divisions. Such a
decline could impact the group's overall current steady rate of
earnings
generation via a higher level of impairment.
Downward rating pressure could also result if PFG's gearing
rises above
management's current stated appetite, if the group's funding
profile becomes
weaker, or if its business model is impacted by presently
unforeseen regulatory
developments in the non-standard credit market.
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near term, in view of the
arrears risks
implicit within PFG's business model. However, in the long term,
the group's
credit profile could benefit from the development and
maintenance of material
earnings streams within newer business lines such as Satsuma, to
complement the
group's more established operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Silvana Gandolfo
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1301
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004535
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.