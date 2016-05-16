(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Bulgarian-based First
Investment Bank AD's (FIBank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B-'. The
Outlook on FIBank's Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The IDRs of FIBank are driven by its standalone financial
strength, as expressed
by its Viablity Rating (VR).
The bank's VR reflects weak capitalisation relative to
significant
concentrations in the loan book, and low reserve coverage of a
large stock of
impaired exposures, resulting in significant unreserved impaired
loans relative
to Fitch Core Capital (FCC). The rating also reflects a high
share of impaired
exposures and repossessed assets on FIBank's balance sheet as
well as weak,
albeit improving profitability.
At the same time, the ratings also reflect positive changes in
the bank's
corporate governance and risk management framework; and a
recovery in the
funding base and liquidity position, allowing the bank to fully
repay debt on
schedule the liquidity support it has received from the
Bulgarian State.
Fitch considers FIBank's capitalisation a rating weakness. Its
capitalisation is
negatively impacted by large concentrations in the loan book (at
multiples of
FCC at end-2015). The bank is targeting a reduction of large
exposures, but this
will take time given the long-term nature of many of these loans
and only
gradual amortisation.
Despite significant impairment charges booked in 2015
(equivalent to 5.2% of
average gross loans) the growth of impaired loans, which almost
doubled over the
same period, resulted in a fall in the reserve coverage ratio to
around 52%
(2014: around 70%). The unreserved portion of impaired loans
accounted for a
high 93% of FCC at end-2015 (2014: 32%), negatively impacting
the bank's loss
absorption capacity and ultimately Fitch's view of FIBank's
capitalisation.
Asset quality is another rating weakness. The reported impaired
loans-to-total
gross loans ratio more than doubled to close to 24% at end-2015,
above the 20.4%
average for the sector. The increase was, in Fitch's view,
driven by a more
conservative and consistent application of impairment triggers
rather than
abrupt deterioration of underlying asset quality. Exposures more
than 90 days
overdue were much lower relative to impaired loan levels,
although still high at
14.8% of total gross loans (2014: 10.9%) and were 54% covered by
specific
provisions (83% including provisions for all impaired exposures
and provisions
for incurred but not reported losses (IBNR).
On top of the large stock of impaired exposures, FIBank carries
on its balance
sheet a significant amount of repossessed assets (BGN932m,
equivalent to around
1.3x FCC), mostly in the form of real estate. These do not
generate recurring
income, negatively impacting profitability, and are likely to be
monetised only
gradually.
Pre-impairment profitability is adequate; however, large
impairment charges
resulted in negative operating profitability in 2015 and 2014.
The bottom-line
has been supported by large one-offs gains over the last two
years (in 2015 due
to a revaluation of investment property), allowing FIBank to
post positive net
income for the year. Results for 1Q16 are encouraging with sound
pre-impairment
profitability and modest net impairment charges, the latter
supported by rather
significant recoveries. Based on 1Q16 results, the bank could
incur annual net
impairment charges equivalent to around 4% of gross loans
without denting its
capital.
In line with its restructuring plan approved by the European
Commission
following the state aid extended to FIBank in 2014, some of the
key weaknesses
in corporate governance were addressed with the introduction of
CFO and CRO
functions and their appointment to the management board, the
introduction of an
experienced independent member to the Supervisory Board and
clearer segregation
of duties. Changes in risk appetite and the risk management
process at both the
origination and underwriting stage as well as during the
monitoring process were
also introduced.
Fitch believes that the implementation of these changes is
likely to have a
positive impact on the risk profile of the newly underwritten
exposures and lead
to better control over the legacy portfolio. Nevertheless, a
positive impact on
FIBank's risk profile will require a longer record of consistent
application of
the new governance framework.
Liquidity has recovered and stabilised following the deposit
outflows in 2014,
which had triggered the extraordinary liquidity support from the
sovereign. The
bank is on track with the scheduled repayment of state deposits.
The final
repayment, comprising a small amount, is expected by end-May
2016.
The bank enjoys a fairly granular deposit base with a large
share of retail
deposits. These, however, are mostly term deposits that are more
expensive than
current account balances. Fitch believes that a strengthening of
customer
relationships, as evidenced by a larger share of current
accounts in retail
deposits, would be positive for funding costs and margins, and
further improve
the stability of the deposit base.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's opinion that potential sovereign support for the bank
cannot be relied
upon. This is underpinned by the EU's Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive
(BRRD), transposed into Bulgarian legislation, which provides a
framework for
resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors
participating in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The bank's IDRs and VR could be downgraded in case of (i) a
further marked
deterioration in FIBank's loan performance or underlying asset
quality,
resulting in increased pressure on the bank's capitalisation; or
(ii) renewed
and sustained pressure on the bank's liquidity, if this is not
offset in a
timely fashion by external liquidity support.
Upside potential for the VR is limited in the short- to
medium-term given that
the potentially positive impact of actions taken under the
restructuring plan,
including stronger internal capital generation, will take time
to feed through
and affect the capitalisation, while legacy issues are going to
weigh on the
bank's risk profile.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The rating actions are as follows:
First Investment Bank AD
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 3386292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16,
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
