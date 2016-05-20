(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Ukrainian
City of
Kharkov's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'CCC', and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'C'. Fitch has
also affirmed the
city's National Long-Term rating at 'A+(ukr)' with a Negative
Outlook.
The ratings are constrained by the ratings of Ukraine (CCC) and
a weak
institutional framework. The ratings also reflect Fitch's
unchanged base case
scenario regarding the city's satisfactory budgetary performance
and low debt
over the medium term.
The Negative Outlook on the National Rating reflects a volatile
macro-economic
environment in Ukraine and weak prospects of an economic
recovery over the
medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The weak institutional framework governing Ukrainian local and
regional
governments remains a constraint on the city's ratings. The
framework is
characterised by frequent changes to the allocation of revenue
and expenditures
and by a lack of clarity, hindering the long-term development
and budget
planning of local and regional governments in Ukraine.
The City of Kharkov is currently free from external debt
obligations. In 2015,
the city repaid its outstanding bank loan of UAH294m and has no
plans to raise
new debt over the medium term. Weak national debt capital
markets also limit
access to funding, indirectly allowing the city to maintain a
balanced budget.
Our base case scenario is for the city's budgetary performance
to remain
satisfactory over the medium term with an operating balance at
above 15% of
operating revenue. A mild budget deficit will be funded by the
city's
accumulated liquidity (2015: UAH752m). Downside risks stem from
unpredictable
fiscal changes, the overall weakness of sovereign public
finances and a volatile
economic environment in Ukraine. Fitch projects the Ukrainian
economy will grow
1%-2% in 2016-2017 after contracting 11.6% in 2015 and 6.8% in
2014, indicating
a slow recovery of the city's economy.
In 2015, Kharkov recorded an operating balance of 25% (2014:
10%) of operating
revenue and a surplus of 7% of total revenue (2014: deficit 4%).
The central
government made significant amendments to Ukraine's budget and
tax codes,
leading to a sharp increase in operating revenue for the city in
2015. The
growth was driven by a 22% increase in tax revenue resulting
from new taxes,
higher tax rates and high national inflation (2015: 48%), and an
increase in
current transfers from the central government to finance the
city's new social
responsibilities.
Kharkov's exposure to contingent risk has increased as public
sector debt
doubled during 2011-2015 to UAH565m. The debt stock increase is
mainly
attributable to some utilities companies and the city's park,
with some exposure
to forex risk. Most of the city's public sector entities (PSEs)
are loss-making
and depend on subsidies to sustain operations. In 2015,
compensating subsidies
and capital injections granted to PSEs totalled about UAH400m,
or 5% of the
city's operating revenue. It should be noted that disclosure of
PSE's
performance in 2015 is limited to the largest 15 PSEs out of 72
PSEs in the
city.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of the sovereign's IDRs would lead to a
corresponding action on the
city's IDRs. In the absence of a sovereign downgrade,
significant deterioration
of Kharkov's credit profile could also lead to a negative rating
action.
A sovereign upgrade would be reflected in the City of Kharkov's
ratings.
However, the ratings will likely remain low, given significant
country risks and
Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 94
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
