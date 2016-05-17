(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
ratings on
Thailand's four largest commercial banks. The Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) on Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL),
Kasikornbank Public Company
Limited (KBank) and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited
(SCB) have been
affirmed at 'BBB+', while the Long-Term IDR of Krung Thai Bank
Public Company
Limited (KTB) has been affirmed at 'BBB'. Fitch has also
affirmed the National
Long-Term Ratings of two of the banks' subsidiaries - Kasikorn
Securities Public
Company Limited (KS) and SCB Securities Company Limited (SCBS) -
at 'AA-(tha)'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, and SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National Ratings, and Senior Debt of BBL, KBank, and
SCB are driven by
their Viability Ratings (VR). The IDRs, National Ratings, and
senior debt of KTB
are driven by the Support Rating Floor.
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS are driven by their status
as strategically
important subsidiaries of their respective parents KBank and
SCB. This is due to
their key roles in their parent banks' universal banking
strategy, their status
as wholly owned subsidiaries, and high levels of management and
operational
integration.
VR
The VRs of BBL, KBank, SCB and KTB reflect their strong domestic
franchises and
large client bases. Their standalone financial profiles have
been sound but
increasingly pressured against the backdrop of a persistently
negative operating
environment.
BBL's VR incorporates its sound asset quality, underpinned by
its conservative
risk appetite, a delinquency rate lower than its peers, and a
stronger buffer
(in terms of loan-loss reserve). The ratings also reflect BBL's
healthy capital
position, with ratios that are among the highest in the Thai
banking sector.
Fitch believes that BBL could maintain its above-average
capitalisation, backed
by modest asset growth and profit accumulation, despite the
weaker operating
environment. BBL's liquidity risks are mitigated by its strong
deposit franchise
and large holdings of high-quality liquid assets.
KBank's VR reflects Fitch's view that its overall financial
strength compares
favourably with similarly rated or higher-rated peers,
particularly on
profitability, asset-quality measures and capital. The rating
also take into
account Fitch's expectation that KBank should be able to weather
an increasingly
challenging environment over the next one to two years. This is
due to its
reasonable buffers in terms of capital, reserve coverage and
earnings.
SCB's VR is supported by its extensive universal banking
franchise, with a
particular strength in retail banking. SCB's higher risk
appetite than other
large banks leads to some potential volatility in asset quality
across the
business cycle, but consistent profit generation means that its
financial
performance is generally strong. The economic environment
remains muted and will
continue to constrain SCB's performance and asset quality, but
is not likely to
significantly impair its acceptable capital levels.
KTB's VR is rated two notches below the other large banks,
primarily to reflect
its weaker capitalisation and asset quality, as well as lower
profitability
compared with the other banks. Key financial ratios such as the
impaired-loan
ratio, reserve coverage, and profitability deteriorated in 2015,
and remained
generally below the peer average. KTB also demonstrates greater
vulnerability to
the economic slowdown compared with its large domestic peers, as
evident from
asset-quality deterioration over the past 12 months, which is
likely to
continue. However, most of the key ratios remain acceptable and
in line with -
or better than - overall banking sector averages.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Fitch deems that all four banks are systemically important to
the Thai financial
system. Each has a market share in commercial bank deposits in
excess of 14%.
KTB's SRF of 'BBB' is one notch higher than the other three
banks, as it is not
only systemically important but also strategically important to
the government.
KTB is the only state-owned commercial bank, with close
operational and branding
links to Thailand's Ministry of Finance, and it has a
quasi-policy role
supporting government initiatives.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
All four banks have issued legacy Tier 2 notes (non-Basel 3
compliant) that are
rated one notch down from their Long-Term IDRs or National
Long-Term Ratings.
This reflects the subordination in the capital structure
relative to senior
unsecured debt, and is in line with Fitch's approach to rating
such instruments.
KBank's Basel 3 Tier 2 subordinated THB notes are rated one
notch below the
National Long-Term Rating, to reflect their partial write-down
feature and
higher loss-severity risk relative to senior unsecured
instruments arising from
their subordinated status.
KTB's US dollar-denominated Basel 3 Tier 2 subordinated debt is
rated one notch
below the IDR. The use of the support-driven IDR as the anchor
rather than the
VR reflects Fitch's view that government support would flow to
KTB to prevent
non-viability. The one-notch differential reflects their
subordination status,
the presence of partial rather than full write-down feature, as
well as the lack
of going-concern loss-absorption features.
KTB's international hybrid Tier 1 rating of 'B' is rated five
notches below the
VR, reflecting going-concern risks of this instrument that
include a
noncumulative coupon deferral feature that could be triggered
upon the bank
posting a loss. KTB's national hybrid Tier 1 rating also
reflects this implied
notching approach from the VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS, and SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National Ratings, and senior debt of BBL, KBank, and
SCB would be
affected by any changes in their respective standalone profiles,
as indicated by
the VR, including as a result of negative sovereign rating
action (see VR
section below). The National Ratings of the three banks could be
upgraded if the
banks can show that they can withstand the current weak
operating environment
while continuing to strengthen their key capital and
asset-quality buffers.
The IDR, National Ratings, and senior debt of KTB would be
affected by any
changes in its Support Rating Floor, which in turn reflects the
sovereign's
capacity and propensity to support on a timely basis.
The National Ratings of KS and SCBS would be similarly affected
by any changes
in their parent's National Ratings. They could also be affected
by any perceived
changes in the propensity of KBank or SCB to support their
respective
subsidiaries - for example, if there were a large reduction in
shareholding or a
reversal of marketing and management linkages. However, Fitch
does not expect
any such changes in the medium term.
VR
There is unlikely to be upside to the VRs for BBL, KBank, and
SCB, as the
ratings are at the same level as the sovereign's Long-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
(currently BBB+/Stable) and the banks have a substantial
exposure to sovereign
bonds. On the other hand, a downgrade of the sovereign's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR could result in negative ratings action for the VRs
of BBL, KBank
and SCB.
KTB's VR could be upgraded if it can show sustained improvement
in key financial
ratios (particularly in asset quality and capitalisation) and
reduce the current
gap with its three peers. However, this would likely be
difficult to achieve in
the short term, given the weak operating environment.
Furthermore, although KTB
may improve its profile in a more positive economic environment,
its tendency to
fulfil policy-related activities is most likely to become
binding upon its
financial profile during times of greater economic challenges.
For all four banks, there could be a negative impact on the VR
by a sharp
slippage in risk appetite discipline and sustained weakness in
asset quality,
which leads to - or increases the risk of - significantly lower
capitalisation
buffers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any change in the ability of the authorities to provide support
- such as
through a downgrade of the sovereign Long-Term Foreign Currency
IDR - would most
likely lead to a similar change in the SRF of KTB, and would
also lead to a
re-assessment of the SRFs of BBL, KBank, and SCB.
Any change in the propensity of the state to provide support to
systemically
important banks would also lead to a change in the SRFs of all
four banks. For
example, this might be evident from legislation mandating new
controls on the
state's powers to provide equity to banks. However, Fitch does
not expect any
such changes in the medium term.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated and hybrid debts of all four banks would be
affected by any
changes in the anchor ratings of the respective instruments. The
ratings on the
hybrid Tier 1 notes (both international and national) would also
be re-assessed
in the event the bank posts a loss.
Disclosure: Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBank holds a
100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. Muang
Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBank holds a
38.3% economic
interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder other than Fitch Ratings Limited is involved in the
day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings (Thailand)
Ltd.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA', and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
