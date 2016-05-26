(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) A number of key economic and financial
ratios in
commodity-based emerging markets (CEMs) have already returned to
pre-boom
levels, two years after the sudden end of the commodity boom,
says Fitch Ratings
in its latest Global Perspectives commentary.
The speed of the change, and size of the declines in fiscal and
export receipts,
suggest an extended period of adjustment ahead. Emerging-market
commodity
exporters' fiscal revenue is likely to be USD1.3trn lower in
2016 than in 2013,
and current account receipts USD1.2trn lower.
Taking account of economic growth, fiscal performance and
external finances
since 2003, Bolivia, Peru, Azerbaijan and Cote d'Ivoire
benefitted most from the
boom among Fitch-rated CEMs, while Bahrain, Gabon, Venezuela and
Suriname
benefitted the least.
As commodity prices have come down, the consequences of policy
decisions during
the upswing - based in part on how decision makers interpreted
the cycle - have
begun to emerge. Previous spending increases that have not
responded to lower
revenue represent another factor contributing to recent fiscal
deterioration.
Median government spending in CEMs has increased by about 5
percentage points of
GDP since the mid-2000s, but it has been unchanged since 2012.
In contrast,
government spending in non-commodity emerging markets (NCEMs)
increased by about
3 percentage points of GDP before 2012, and then declined by 2
percentage points
of GDP, implying a stronger policy response even though they
were not faced with
the same dramatic revenue declines.
Global Perspectives is a monthly commentary series by James
McCormack, Fitch's
Global Head of Sovereign Ratings, on key issues affecting the
world economy.
Read the full commentary by clicking the link above or go to
www.fitchratings.com.
