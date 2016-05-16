(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 16 (Fitch) Investor confidence in US marketplace
lending ABS
tumbled last week on events surrounding the industry's largest
player, Fitch
Ratings says. The latest news adds to other significant
challenges facing the
sector, including limited history, management of rapid growth,
the recently
volatile capital markets, and growing legal and regulatory
risks.
Fitch rates two marketplace ABS deals backed by loans originated
through
Prosper. Their performance, to date, has been within
expectations and we do not
expect recent events to affect the ratings of these deals.
However, last week's
events will result in heightened scrutiny from investors and
regulators, as they
involve Lending Club. This comes at a critical stage in the
development of the
burgeoning marketplace lending ABS market. Building and
maintaining investor
confidence is vital if marketplace lenders are going to have
access to
long-term, stable funding sources.
Fitch estimates that, in 2014 alone, the industry originated
approximately $11
billion in loans ($7 billion in personal loans, $2.4 billion in
small business
loans and $1.7 billion in student loans). For 2015, the industry
likely doubled
in size. Fitch believes marketplace lenders have generally
employed underwriting
standards similar to those of traditional lenders -- mostly
lending to prime
customers with relatively strong credit. However, the rigor of
their
underwriting has not been tested through a full credit cycle.
The recent volatility in the capital markets has also raised the
risk that
limitations in funding access for their loans could slow
origination fees,
further constraining profitability and affecting the quality of
servicing
operations. Sponsors and issuers have utilized back-up servicers
to mitigate
servicer operational risks in the deals we rate.
Recent events will no doubt further heighten regulatory scrutiny
of marketplace
lenders. This will continue to erode one of their most valuable
advantages over
traditional banks -- passing the savings of low regulatory costs
on to
borrowers. This week, the Treasury Department identified several
risks specific
to marketplace lenders; namely, that although data-driven
algorithms can lower
the cost of underwriting and reduce costs, they can also produce
a variety of
credit outcomes and raise the risk of fair lending violations.
In our view, marketplace ABS may be able to overcome recent
headline risk if
they can demonstrate predictable asset performance, navigate
increased
regulatory pressure and maintain appropriate control frameworks
to support their
growth. However, marketplace lenders face an uphill battle in
winning back
investor confidence.
Contacts:
Kevin Duignan
Managing Director, Global Group Head
Structured Finance
+1 212 908-0630
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
US Banks
+1 212 908-0827
Rob Rowan
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9159
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
