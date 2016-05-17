(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Investec
Money Market
Fund and Investec STeFI Plus Fund and removed them from Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN), while affirming the Investec Corporate Money Market Fund.
It has
simultaneously withdrawn all ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
-Investec Corporate Money Market Fund
National Fund Credit Quality (NFCQR) affirmed at AA+(za'f)';
National Fund
Volatility Rating (NFVR) affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; both ratings
withdrawn
-Investec Money Market Fund
NFCQR downgraded to 'AA(zaf)' from 'AA+(zaf)' and removed from
RWN; NFVR
affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; both ratings withdrawn
-Investec SteFI Plus Fund
NFCQR downgraded to 'A(zaf)' from 'AA(zaf)' and removed from
RWN; NFVR affirmed
at 'V2(zaf)'; both ratings withdrawn
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The removal of the RWN and downgrade of the two Investec funds
is driven by the
resolution of African Bank, effective as of 4 April 2016, in
which both funds
hold small positions. Consistent with the rating sensitivities
outlined in
previous rating action commentaries relating to these funds,
Fitch considered
the presence of African Bank a material source of uncertainty in
its rating
analysis of these funds, which drove the RWN.
The resolution substantially reduces uncertainty in the value of
the funds'
holdings in African Bank and clears the way for the eventual
sale or maturation
of securities held by the funds, resulting in the removal of the
RWNs. However,
the credit quality of the resolved bank is weak, leading to a
significantly
negative effect on the weighted average rating factors for these
funds, which is
reflected in the downgrades to the NFCQRs.
The affirmation of the Investec Corporate Money Market Fund
reflects the broad
stability of the fund's credit and market risk profile, based on
surveillance
data provided to Fitch covering the period from April 2015 to
the date of
withdrawal.
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as Investec Asset Management has
chosen to stop
participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's
regulatory
status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have
sufficient
information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no
longer provide
ratings or analytical coverage for this fund.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.