(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Pacific
LifeCorp (PLC) and certain of its subsidiaries, including
Pacific Life Insurance
Company (PLIC). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PLC's ratings are based on the company's diverse business
profile, very strong
statutory capitalization, good liquidity and solid investment
performance.
Somewhat offsetting these positives are the company's high total
financing and
commitments (TFC) ratio, significant variable annuity (VA)
exposure and earnings
pressure.
PLIC had statutory capitalization of $8.5 billion at year-end
2015, up 8% from
the prior year-end driven by statutory net income and unrealized
capital gains
from derivatives. Favorably, PLIC has diversified its product
sales and has
moved away from the sale of capital intensive products. The
company has a robust
VA hedging program, which should lessen the statutory capital
impact if equity
markets experience significant deterioration. At year-end 2015
the company's RBC
was 632%.
PLC has a $17 billion book of legacy VA business with enhanced
rider features
primarily written between 2006 and 2008. This block of business
has caused
higher than expected GAAP and statutory earnings volatility over
the past
several years. While PLC has been successful in balancing its VA
sales mix, the
legacy VA business continues to represent almost 33% of total VA
assets under
management.
Fitch expects prospective earnings to be constrained by hedging
costs and lower
investment yields. Net operating income was $561 million in
2015, which resulted
in operating ROE of 6.2%. Interest coverage calculated on a
pre-tax operating
income basis was 6.7x, down from 7.5x in 2014.
Fitch believes any future investment losses, particularly in the
company's
commercial mortgage loan and RMBS portfolios should remain
manageable in context
of PLIC's statutory capitalization and earnings. However, PLC's
large exposure
to 'BBB' rated corporate bonds could have a material effect on
earnings and
capital in a severe credit market downturn.
Fitch views PLC's future financial flexibility as somewhat
constrained given the
company's limited access to external equity capital and modest
organic statutory
earnings generation prospects. While PLC's traditional
GAAP-based financial
leverage ratio at approximately 20% as of year-end 2015 is
consistent with
industry norms, the high TFC ratio at 1.2x diverges from that of
many life
industry peers. This high ratio is primarily driven by the
capital intensive
profile of the company's aircraft leasing subsidiary, Aviation
Capital Group
(ACG). Fitch views these activities as well managed and related
risks are
captured in Fitch's ratings. ACG debt is non-recourse to PLC.
PLIC's statutory
carrying value of ACG was $1.8 billion at year-end 2015. The TFC
ratio also
includes $1.5 billion of debt related to an investment
in commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) variable interest entities
that is
nonrecourse to PLC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--Financial leverage ratio at or above 30%;
--TFC ratio above 1.4x;
--Decline in statutory capital of 10% or more;
--Significant earnings and capital volatility;
--Losses or rapid growth at aircraft leasing subsidiary.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Decline in TFC ratio to 1x or below;
--Decline in financial leverage below 20%;
--Sustained improvement in operating performance as evidenced by
an increase in
GAAP interest coverage ratios to near 10x;
--Continued reduction in exposure to legacy blocks of VA
contracts with enhanced
rider benefits.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Pacific LifeCorp
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$450 million 6% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 6.6% senior notes due 2033 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 5.125% senior notes due 2043 at 'BBB+'.
Pacific Life Insurance Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--$150 million 7.9% surplus notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--$676 million 9.25% surplus notes due 2039 at 'A-';
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Pacific Life & Annuity Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Re Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Funding, LLC
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Pacific Life Global Funding
--Funding agreement-backed note program at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
