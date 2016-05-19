(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based KEB Hana Bank's (KEB Hana) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously upgraded the bank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEB Hana's VR upgrade mainly reflects the merged bank's ongoing integration, which has so far evidenced no material disruptions. Fitch also expects KEB Hana's significantly enhanced franchise should contribute to an improved competitive position and funding over the long-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are underpinned by its 'a-' VR, which reflects KEB Hana's significant franchise in Korea, backed by a dominant market position in foreign-currency operations, sound leverage and capitalisation that is considered as an adequate buffer against the risks posed by a challenging operating environment. The VR also takes into account the bank's moderate management quality, a risk appetite Fitch sees as more aggressive than higher-rated peers and sound asset quality. KEB Hana's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's profile will remain stable over the near- to medium-term. KEB Hana's Fitch Core Capital ratio was 13.4% at end-1Q16. The ratio has improved gradually since 2013, as KEB Hana has slowed down its balance sheet. Fitch expects the ratio to improve by about 40bp when KEB Hana resolves its Basel capital floor issue once it integrates its IT system in June 2016. KEB Hana's precautionary-and-below loan ratio (1.9% at end-1Q16) has historically been better than the commercial bank average (2.1% at end-1Q16). Its loan-book mix is in line with the industry, although it has relatively higher exposure (3.2% of total loans at end-2015) to shipbuilding and shipping than close peers (about 2.3%). KEB Hana also has a higher single-name exposure concentration risk than peers. Its top 20 exposures accounted for 112% of Fitch Core Capital at end-2015, compared with the commercial bank average of about 80%. In this regard, KEB Hana has been quite active in managing down its large corporate exposures, while focusing on SMEs and self-employed individual borrowers. Fitch expects KEB Hana's loans-to-customer-deposits ratio (117% at end-2015 after adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial institutions) to continue gradually improving as the bank limits itself from strong loan growth. The profitability of Korea's banks has been weakening since 2011, due to falling interest rates and various regulatory-driven costs, including continued social and political pressure on margins and fees. Fitch estimates KEB Hana's operating profits/risk-weighted-asset to be about 1.0% in the next few years and expects the integrated bank's gradual synergies to come in the medium- to long-term. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support from the South Korean government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based on KEB Hana's systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial banks, holding 13% and 15% of the banking system's total loans and deposits, respectively, and about 40% of the nation's trade finance due to the bank's entrenched foreign-currency clearing system. SUBORDINATED DEBT KEB Hana's Basel III compliant Tier 2 debt is rated two notches below its IDR to reflect poor recovery expectations due to its subordinated status and because the notes are to be fully and permanently written-off upon hitting the point-of-non-viability. Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or VR, whichever is higher, as the anchor rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2 instruments, including KEB Hana's. This is because the Tier 2 instruments will be non-performing or will reach a point-of-non-viability when the issuing bank becomes insolvent or defaults. This is similar to the point at which senior debt is considered to be in default and Fitch expects pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency. KEB Hana's notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to its senior unsecured debt. For more details on Fitch's approach to rating Basel III-compliant Tier 2 notes, see the non-rating action commentary 'Fitch: Korean Basel III Terms Become More Creditor Friendly', dated 26 September 2014 and available on www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT In the absence of any changes in support assumptions, any upside potential for IDRs and senior debt ratings is sensitive to the factors affecting the VR. Meanwhile, a downgrade of IDR and senior debt is unlikely, even if the VR was downgraded, as they are currently rated at their Support Rating Floor. The bank's VR is sensitive to Fitch's assessment of KEB Hana's company profile and the challenging operating environment (which is partly being alleviated by the Korean authorities' borrower-friendly measures). The VR could also be downgraded if there is noticeable erosion in capitalisation, which could arise from an unexpected increase in risk appetite or significant asset quality deterioration. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of KEB Hana's loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future. Considering today's upgrade, Fitch does not expect ratings to be further upgraded in the short-term. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the Korean authorities' ability to provide support. Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. The local regulator is planning to propose a revision to its resolution framework to add a bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It remains to be seen how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to enforce a bail-in in practice. 