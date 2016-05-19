(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Kookmin
Bank's (Kookmin) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin's Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Kookmin's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned mainly
by the bank's
substantial domestic retail operations as well as its sound loan
quality and
strong capitalisation. The ratings also take into account the
bank's modest
liquidity and funding profile by international standards
(particularly in
foreign currency, but mitigated by facilities that can be made
available by the
central bank) and a challenging operating environment. The
bank's weak corporate
control and management quality has in the past been compromised
by frequent
changes to the senior management team, making it challenging for
Kookmin to
develop long-term strategies and achieve its strategic goals.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that
Kookmin's
retail-oriented operation will help the bank during the current
challenging
operating environment of slow economic growth and low interest
rates, having
reduced its exposure to the weak corporate sector since 2013. At
end-1Q16,
Kookmin was the only local bank to have classified its exposure
to Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, a troubled shipbuilder, as
'precautionary'.
Other banks have recorded their exposure as 'normal'. Adjusting
for this,
Kookmin's precautionary-and-below loans ratio was broadly in
line with the
commercial bank average of 2.1% at end-1Q16.
Kookmin's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in
aggregate,
represent about 70% of its total loans. While it remains unclear
how Korea's
weakening household debt servicing ability will affect Kookmin,
Fitch does not
think the country's household debt level is a serious issue yet.
Kookmin aims to
continue focusing on domestic retail and self-employed
individual markets.
Fitch expects Kookmin's capitalisation to remain strong with a
Fitch Core
Capital ratio of around 15%. The bank's ratio has improved
significantly in the
recent years, as it has not prioritised asset growth.
Kookmin's loans/customer-deposits ratio further improved to 107%
in 2015 (after
adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial
institutions). Kookmin stands
out in terms of deposit structure thanks to its strong retail
deposit-base,
which accounts for over 70% of total funding, compared with
around 45% for close
peers. Like local peers, Kookmin depends on foreign-currency
wholesale funding.
However, it has ensured foreign-currency lending is funded by
long-term debt in
accordance with regulatory guidance.
Fitch does not expect the underlying profitability of Korea's
banks, including
Kookmin, to improve significantly, due to low interest rates and
continued
social and political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch
estimates
operating-profits/risk-weighted-assets to be about 1.2% for the
next few years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based
on Kookmin's
systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial
banks, holding
14% and 16% of the banking system's total loans and deposits,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about Kookmin's company profile, operating
environment, risk
appetite and financial profile. The ratings could be upgraded if
there is a
sustainable and significant improvement in the bank's
foreign-currency funding
and liquidity profile. However, Fitch considers such prospects
as remote,
considering the challenging operating environment and Kookmin's
negligible
foreign-currency retail deposits.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant
increase in the bank's
risk appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality,
leading to
erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect
the quality of
Kookmin's loans to weaken substantially.
The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch as the
current Support
Rating Floor for Kookmin is 'A-'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any change
in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
Korean authorities
to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there
is a change in
the Korean authorities' ability to provide support.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the
implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward
pressure on the
ratings. The local regulator is planning to propose a revision
to its resolution
framework to add a bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It
remains to be seen
how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to
enforce a bail-in
in practice.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt (long-term) affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt (short-term) affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004726
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.