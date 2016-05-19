(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Kookmin Bank's (Kookmin) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Kookmin's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned mainly by the bank's substantial domestic retail operations as well as its sound loan quality and strong capitalisation. The ratings also take into account the bank's modest liquidity and funding profile by international standards (particularly in foreign currency, but mitigated by facilities that can be made available by the central bank) and a challenging operating environment. The bank's weak corporate control and management quality has in the past been compromised by frequent changes to the senior management team, making it challenging for Kookmin to develop long-term strategies and achieve its strategic goals. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that Kookmin's retail-oriented operation will help the bank during the current challenging operating environment of slow economic growth and low interest rates, having reduced its exposure to the weak corporate sector since 2013. At end-1Q16, Kookmin was the only local bank to have classified its exposure to Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, a troubled shipbuilder, as 'precautionary'. Other banks have recorded their exposure as 'normal'. Adjusting for this, Kookmin's precautionary-and-below loans ratio was broadly in line with the commercial bank average of 2.1% at end-1Q16. Kookmin's loans to households and self-employed individuals, in aggregate, represent about 70% of its total loans. While it remains unclear how Korea's weakening household debt servicing ability will affect Kookmin, Fitch does not think the country's household debt level is a serious issue yet. Kookmin aims to continue focusing on domestic retail and self-employed individual markets. Fitch expects Kookmin's capitalisation to remain strong with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of around 15%. The bank's ratio has improved significantly in the recent years, as it has not prioritised asset growth. Kookmin's loans/customer-deposits ratio further improved to 107% in 2015 (after adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial institutions). Kookmin stands out in terms of deposit structure thanks to its strong retail deposit-base, which accounts for over 70% of total funding, compared with around 45% for close peers. Like local peers, Kookmin depends on foreign-currency wholesale funding. However, it has ensured foreign-currency lending is funded by long-term debt in accordance with regulatory guidance. Fitch does not expect the underlying profitability of Korea's banks, including Kookmin, to improve significantly, due to low interest rates and continued social and political pressure on bank margins and fees. Fitch estimates operating-profits/risk-weighted-assets to be about 1.2% for the next few years. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support from the South Korean government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based on Kookmin's systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest commercial banks, holding 14% and 16% of the banking system's total loans and deposits, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions about Kookmin's company profile, operating environment, risk appetite and financial profile. The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustainable and significant improvement in the bank's foreign-currency funding and liquidity profile. However, Fitch considers such prospects as remote, considering the challenging operating environment and Kookmin's negligible foreign-currency retail deposits. The ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant increase in the bank's risk appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality, leading to erosion of its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality of Kookmin's loans to weaken substantially. The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch as the current Support Rating Floor for Kookmin is 'A-'. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the Korean authorities' ability to provide support. Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the implicit government support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings. The local regulator is planning to propose a revision to its resolution framework to add a bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It remains to be seen how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be to enforce a bail-in in practice. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured debt (long-term) affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt (short-term) affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 07327 Korea Secondary Analyst Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 