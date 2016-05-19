(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Shinhan Card Co's (SHC) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed its Support Rating at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmations reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high probability of support for Shinhan Card from its sole owner, Shinhan Financial Group (Shinhan Financial). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING SHC's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's expectation that Shinhan Financial would extend support to SHC, if needed. Shinhan Financial is South Korea's largest financial group by total assets (KRW370trn at end-2015). Shinhan Financial does not have a strong ability to support SHC on a stand-alone basis, due to its still high common-equity-double-leverage ratio (127% at end-1Q16). However, Fitch takes into account potential support to SHC from Shinhan Bank (A/Stable), Shinhan Financial's flagship subsidiary, in the worst case scenario. SHC is important to the group's strategy and core commercial banking operations. Although it accounts for just 6.3% of the group's consolidated assets, SHC contributes 25%-30% of Shinhan Financial's net profit. SHC has a slightly larger customer base than Shinhan Bank and thus contributes significantly to the group's franchise development. It is South Korea's largest credit card company, with a 20% share of total transactions in 2015. SHC and Shinhan Bank complement each other, especially in originating new customers and cross-sale of settlement bank accounts and new credit cards. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's continued expectation that the group, including Shinhan Bank, will remain stable and perform consistently, despite the challenging operating environment. SHC's overall financial profile is strong. Fitch estimates SHC's operating return-on-assets, exclusive of one-off gains, to decline to about 3.0% in 2016, compared with 3.3% in 2015, mainly due to the merchant fee-cut by the regulator in late 2015. SHC's delinquency rate (one-month overdue) improved to 1.7% at end-2015, from 2.2% in the previous year. This was due to Korean authorities' expansionary and borrower-friendly measures, including a policy rate-cut. SHC's debt maturity is reasonably well spread out, with average maturity of two years. Fitch expects SHC to maintain its strong capitalisation, with a Fitch Core Capital ratio above 25%, compared with 26% at end-2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING SHC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank to provide timely support. This might arise if Shinhan Bank's ratings change or if SHC's relationship with Shinhan Financial and Shinhan Bank changes. More evidence that Korean regulators will adopt a consolidated approach to the oversight of all entities within the group, coupled with further significant improvement to Shinhan Financial's common-equity-double-leverage ratio or consolidated capitalisation, could lead to an IDR upgrade on SHC. Fitch does not expect Shinhan Financial to engage in large scale M&A. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 07327 Korea Secondary Analyst Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1004725 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.