KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor reflect Fitch's continued belief that there is
extremely high
probability that the South Korean government (AA-/Stable) would
support Woori
Bank, if required. This view is based on Woori Bank's systemic
importance as the
second-largest bank in Korea, with 14% and 15% of the banking
system's loans and
deposits, respectively.
The Stable Outlook reflects the Stable Outlook on South Korea.
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated
senior unsecured
debt is based on Woori Bank's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR,
which is at the
same level with Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of
'A-'/Stable, and
corresponds to 'AAA(tha)' on the National Rating scale.
VIABILITY RATING
Woori Bank's VR mainly takes into account its strong domestic
franchise and low
capitalisation relative to its peers. The VR also takes into
account Woori's
weaker management and aggressive risk-appetite relative to
domestic peers as
well as its adequate financial profile relative to the
challenging operating
environment. Fitch sees evidence suggesting the bank has become
more
commercially driven, particularly in dealing with exposures to
troubled
corporate sectors.
Korea's authorities have adopted more aggressive policies to
support economic
growth and ease the financial burden on borrowers, although such
pro-consumer
steps have had the effect of constraining the banking system's
revenue and
growth prospects. This has been reinforced by stricter oversight
by the
regulators. At the same time, system asset quality has
benefited, and none more
so than at Woori Bank
Woori's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio declined to 10.0% in
2015, contrary to
Fitch's expectation of a progressive strengthening. That said,
it remains to be
seen how well the bank's plan to improve its capitalisation
significantly (by
about 1.5pp-2.0pp in three years) can be delivered.
Its precautionary-and-below (PBL) loans ratio (2.3% at end-1Q16)
has improved
significantly in the last few years to become more comparable
with the
commercial bank average (about 2.1%) through a more commercially
driven approach
to weak corporate sectors like shipbuilding and an extremely
strong growth in
non-mortgage residential loans (260% aggregate growth in five
years to account
for 15% of total loans). That said, Woori Bank's overall growth
appetite has
somewhat declined recently (5%-6% growth per annum) as
management has focused on
the sale of Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation's controlling
stake in the bank.
Woori Bank's loans/customer deposits ratio remained high at 125%
in 2015 (after
adjusting for loans to and deposits from financial
institutions). Woori, like
its local peers, is dependent upon foreign-currency wholesale
funding to support
foreign-currency lending, but this is mostly long-term in
nature.
Woori Bank's long-term underlying profitability has weakened due
to softer
economic growth, falling interest rates, various
regulatory-driven costs, and
continued social and political pressure on the margins and fees
of Korean
financial institutions. Fitch estimates Woori Bank's operating
profits/risk-weighted-asset at about 1.0% in the next few years.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below its
Long-Term IDR.
These notes have minimal non-performance risk relative to the
banks' senior
unsecured debt. The securities have gone-concern loss-absorption
features and no
coupon payment flexibility. Fitch rates the notes one notch
below the anchor
rating, to reflect their below-average loss-severity relative to
senior
unsecured instruments as a result of their subordinated status.
Fitch uses the support-driven IDR or the VR (whichever is
higher) as the anchor
rating for Korea's systemically important banks' Tier 2
instruments (both Basel
III Tier 2 and legacy Tier 2 securities) because they will be
non-performing
when the issuing bank becomes insolvent or defaults, which is
similar to the
point at which senior debt is considered to be in default, and
we expect
pre-emptive support to be provided to avoid insolvency.
Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities are rated four notches
below the bank's
VR, in line with Fitch's criteria, to reflect their high loss
severity (two
notches) and non-performance risk (two notches). The hybrid Tier
1 capital
securities have limited flexibility over coupon payments despite
their
going-concern loss-absorption feature of the non-cumulative
coupon deferral, the
key reason for the VR being the anchor rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings, Support Rating and
Support Rating
Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Korean authorities to provide
timely support to the
bank.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing
implicit government
support available to banks may cause downward pressure on the
ratings. With
regard to the local regulator's current plan to propose a
revision to its
resolution framework to reflect a bail-in feature toward the
end-2016, it
remains to be seen how strong the languages would be and how
feasible to enforce
a bail-in in practice.
The ratings on Woori Bank's Thai baht-denominated senior
unsecured debt are at
the highest end on Thailand's National rating scale. Therefore,
there is no
upside. The debt rating could be downgraded if Woori Bank's
Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR were downgraded below Thailand's Long-Term Local
Currency IDR.
Alternatively, an upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency
IDR may also
lead to Woori Bank's debt being downgraded. A downgrade is
unlikely to occur in
the near term, given the stable outlook on Woori Bank's LTFC IDR
and Thailand's
LTLC IDR.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's VR is sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding Woori
Bank's capitalisation and company profile in particular, and how
it can mitigate
the impact of the operating environment, which will also largely
reflect
management's future strategy - and approach to - risk appetite,
growth and
capital.
The VR could be upgraded if there is a significant improvement
in its risk
appetite or in management quality, which would be likely to be
manifested in
sustained improvement in asset quality. That said, the current
VR reflects the
agency's anticipation of some further improvements, thus
limiting the prospects
of a further upgrade in the near term.
The VR could be downgraded if Fitch believes that Woori is
unlikely to
significantly improve its internal capital generation and
control on
risk-weighted assets growth, and therefore unlikely to
significantly improve its
FCC ratio. Woori's FCC ratio is currently low relative to
domestic and global
peers. Negative action could also be taken in the event of
further senior
management turnover and the risk that this would have an impact
on the bank's
strategy and governance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Woori Bank's legacy Tier 2 subordinated debt ratings are broadly
sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect Woori Bank's Long-Term
IDR, which is
the anchor for such securities.
Woori Bank's legacy hybrid securities ratings are broadly
sensitive to the same
considerations that might affect the VR, which is the anchor for
such
securities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Woori Bank
International Ratings:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt (legacy Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid securities (legacy) affirmed at 'BB'
National Ratings:
Senior unsecured Thai baht-denominated debt affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building,
97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
