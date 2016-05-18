(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
assigned a
'A-(tha)' National Long-Term Rating to TICON Freehold and
Leasehold Real Estate
Investment Trust (TREIT). The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Well-Located Assets: TREIT's 'A-(tha)' rating reflects the
contractual certainty
of its revenue associated with its medium-term lease contracts
from its
portfolio of factory and warehouse properties in Thailand. The
weighted-average
lease maturity in terms of leased area was about 3.5 years at
end-2015. Fitch
expects demand for TREIT's assets to remain satisfactory over
the medium term,
given the strategic locations in most cases. We expect average
occupancy of
TREIT's portfolio to remain above 90% over the medium term.
Small Scale / Tenant Concentration: Investment properties of
TREIT were THB7.3bn
(about USD200m) at end-March 2016, which is relatively small
compared with other
property investment companies. TREIT's tenant mix is
concentrated, with the 10
largest tenants contributing around 50% of revenue at end-2015.
This risk is,
however, mitigated by some industry diversity among tenants,
with logistics
providers in the automotive, electronics and food industries
representing 37% of
revenue.
Strong Financial Profile: Fitch expects TREIT to maintain low
financial
leverage, even in expansion mode, with net debt / investment
property value
(LTV) at 22%-24%, and net debt to EBITDA at 3.0x-3.5x when
adjusted for 12
months earnings generation of newly acquired properties, given
the REIT's
conservative financing policy. The earliest debt maturity is in
2021, and as
such refinancing risk is low. TREIT's banking facilities allow
for seven-year
grace period on principal. All of its debt funding is unsecured
with strong
unencumbered asset cover (as measured by unencumbered assets to
unsecured debt)
at about 4.0x at end-2015.
Assets to Double: TREIT plans to more than double its portfolio
over the next
three years. Its medium-term investment plan is supported by its
major sponsor,
TICON group, a leading industrial property developer in
Thailand. Nonetheless,
TREIT has no development plan over the medium term,
notwithstanding that local
regulation allows development exposure of 10% of total asset
value of a REIT.
Moderate Renewal Risk: Fitch expects slower economic activity
both locally and
globally, which could suppress the demand for industrial
properties in Thailand.
Accordingly, this could constrain TREIT's ability to increase
lease rental rates
over the next 12-18 months. Furthermore, this presents renewal
risk, with about
44% of the existing lease contracts based on leased area
expiring by 2017.
Importantly, TREIT's high retention rate of factories (25% of
TREIT's assets)
and the scarcity of locations in eastern Bangkok for warehouses
mitigate this
risk somewhat.
Manageable Interest Rate Risk: All of TREIT's debt is based on
floating interest
rates, and TREIT has not hedged any of its interest risk. Fitch
expects the
ratio of FFO to the sum of interest and rent costs (FFO
fixed-charge cover) to
remain strong at 5.0x-6.0x over the medium-term, which should
mitigate
interest-rate risk. TREIT plans to refinance its debt with
fixed-interest-rate
bonds following the introduction of regulations at the start of
2016 that
allowed bond issuance by REITs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Additional investment of THB3bn-3.5bn a year, with 25%-27%
debt financing
- Renewal rate at 85%, with four to six months to seek new
lessees
- Stable EBITDA margin at about 80%
- No development and significant maintenance capex over
2016-2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Larger portfolio of investment properties of over THB30bn with
higher
granularity in term of tenants and geography
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Aggressive debt-funded investment, a substantial weakening in
occupancy rate
or negative rental reversions which leads to LTV increasing
above 30% and/or net
debt to EBITDA above 4.5x and/or FFO fixed-charge coverage at
below 3.5x, on a
sustained basis
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
