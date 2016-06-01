(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Market
Dashboard 1H16
here
HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Chinese life insurers - especially the
smaller firms -
are increasingly diverting their assets to alternative
investments, including
debt-investment plans, project asset-backed plans, trust
schemes, and wealth
management products, that promise higher returns for greater
risks, Fitch
Ratings says in a new report.
Greater asset risks make life insurers more vulnerable to
adverse capital-market
fluctuations and credit-quality deterioration caused by an
economic slowdown.
Smaller insurers generally have stronger risk appetite than
their larger rivals
as they compete for market share by offering attractive returns
to
policyholders.
Aside from alternative investments, Chinese life insurers are
also increasing
investments in long-term equities, properties and overseas
investments.
The generally long investment horizons in alternative
investments, long-term
equities and properties may intensify the asset/liability
duration mismatch at
Chinese life insurers, especially for insurers focusing on
short-duration
products, such as short-term high cash-value policies. Smaller
insurers tend to
be more active in selling such policies because they lack strong
agency force
and can fall back on banks' sales channels.
Policyholders' deposits contributed over 50% of total premiums
for some life
insurers. Total premium revenues in China's life insurance
sector increased
90.6% year-on-year in 1Q16, while deposits from policyholders
expanded 213.6%
yoy and accounted for 37.5% of total premiums in 1Q16 (2013:
22.9%).
"China Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H16" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contacts:
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.