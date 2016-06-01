(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H16 here HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Chinese life insurers - especially the smaller firms - are increasingly diverting their assets to alternative investments, including debt-investment plans, project asset-backed plans, trust schemes, and wealth management products, that promise higher returns for greater risks, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. Greater asset risks make life insurers more vulnerable to adverse capital-market fluctuations and credit-quality deterioration caused by an economic slowdown. Smaller insurers generally have stronger risk appetite than their larger rivals as they compete for market share by offering attractive returns to policyholders. Aside from alternative investments, Chinese life insurers are also increasing investments in long-term equities, properties and overseas investments. The generally long investment horizons in alternative investments, long-term equities and properties may intensify the asset/liability duration mismatch at Chinese life insurers, especially for insurers focusing on short-duration products, such as short-term high cash-value policies. Smaller insurers tend to be more active in selling such policies because they lack strong agency force and can fall back on banks' sales channels. Policyholders' deposits contributed over 50% of total premiums for some life insurers. Total premium revenues in China's life insurance sector increased 90.6% year-on-year in 1Q16, while deposits from policyholders expanded 213.6% yoy and accounted for 37.5% of total premiums in 1Q16 (2013: 22.9%). "China Life Insurance Market Dashboard 1H16" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.