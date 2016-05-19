(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 1Q16
here
MOSCOW, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published "Kazakh Banks
Datawatch
1Q16", consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial
statements and
disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) and
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 1Q16 report consists of data in
pdf and Excel
formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 27 of the
sector's 35 banks,
comprising 99% of the system assets.
Kazakh banks saw a sharp 4% fall of retail lending and a 2%
growth of corporate
lending in 1Q16 in a difficult operating environment. Emerging
de-dollarisation
of deposits and a moderate oil prices recovery should help boost
lending
activities in the near future.
Non-performing loans edged up to 10.7% of gross loans at
end-1Q16, from 10.1% at
end-4Q15, still only partially capturing the total problem
exposures in the
sector. Reserve coverage was at a moderate 9.6% of gross loans
at end-1Q16.
Sector core Tier I ratio increased 0.3pp in 1Q16 to 12.4% due to
limited loan
growth, slight tenge appreciation and improved profit generation
(15% ROAE;
annualised), helped by low provisioning charges (2% of average
loans;
annualised).
Liquidity buffers remain high, also helped by fresh tenge
inflows due to
conversions of foreign-currency deposits and state funding
injections into the
system. Conversions into tenge have potentially helped to offset
the impact of
swap expirations in 1Q16. Fitch expects the NBK to roll over
swaps, if required,
to allow banks to close open currency positions. However,
continued
de-dollarisation could reduce rolled-over volumes.
The recent downgrade of Kazakhstan's sovereign ratings (see
'Fitch Downgrades
Kazakhstan to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable', dated April 29, 2016) had
a neutral effect
on most banks' already low ratings (mostly, in the 'b'
category).
The 1Q16 report and previous commentaries are available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking the link above.
