LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Solvency II (S2) will increase demand
for reinsurance
products as under the new regulatory regime insurers can
strengthen their
capital position through risk transfer, Fitch Ratings says. We
expect the main
beneficiaries of new business to be the financially strongest
reinsurers in the
EU and the jurisdictions whose regulatory regime is considered
fully equivalent
to S2.
A complete picture of the impact on reinsurance demand will take
time to emerge.
But S2 has already contributed to a marked increase in longevity
reinsurance,
particularly among UK life insurers with bulk annuity business.
Longevity risk significantly increases the capital requirements
for new annuity
business while interest rates are very low because of the S2
risk margin. This
increased capital requirement has made insurers keen to reinsure
longevity risk,
as the associated capital charges for counterparty risk with
large, financially
strong reinsurers are much lower than those for retained
longevity risk.
Reinsurers based in the EU or a country that has been granted
equivalence for
reinsurance supervision under S2 are likely to have an advantage
over those
domiciled in non-equivalent countries when competing for
business from EU
insurers, because transactions should be simpler to execute.
Reinsurers outside
these regions could be required to post collateral or liaise
with a local
European regulator, adding costs or delays. Only Switzerland,
Bermuda and Japan
(temporarily) have been granted this equivalence.
These benefits are likely to have the greatest influence on more
commoditised
reinsurance products such as property. Other factors could be of
greater
importance for more complex risks, such as longevity. For
example, the value
added by a reinsurer's technical expertise and the potential for
a lower price
due to diversification benefits for the reinsurer may be more
important than the
advantages provided through equivalence.
Diversification benefits can be achieved in relation to other
exposures,
particularly mortality risk, and typically lower the reinsurer's
longevity
capital charges. This reduction is often significant compared to
the charges
faced by the ceding life insurer, even when both companies are
operating under
the S2 framework.
For more information on the impact of S2 on the reinsurance
sector, including
the solvency capital requirement coverage reported by Europe's
major reinsurers,
see the report "Reinsurance in a Solvency II World", available
from
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
