(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed National
Rural Utilities
Cooperative Finance Corp.'s (CFC) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS
CFC's ratings continue to be supported by its unique competitive
position as a
cooperative, its very strong asset quality over time, good
funding diversity and
on-and-off balance sheet liquidity resources. CFC's higher
leverage relative to
comparably rated peers, its modest earnings profile, its
reliance on wholesale
funding sources and its limited ability to raise third-party
equity remain
rating constraints over the near to medium term.
CFC has meaningful and unique franchise strengths within the
electric
cooperative lending space that support its high rating. Fitch
estimates that CFC
consistently garners approximately 20% of the total electric
cooperative lending
market. Moreover, CFC continues to strengthen its franchise,
demonstrated by the
number of borrowers that use CFC exclusively for borrowing
needs. The company
has disclosed that the number has grown from 190 borrowers at
fiscal year-end
(FYE) 2014 to 207 at FYE15.
CFC's rating is also supported by its strong asset quality and
very low credit
losses over time. CFC's primary credit exposure is to rural
electric
cooperatives that provide essential electric services to
end-users. Many
borrowers are unhindered from passing along increased input
costs to the
end-customer, resulting in a stable operating environment for
the rural electric
cooperative space. Moreover, over 90% of CFC's loan portfolio by
dollar volume
is secured by senior liens. Over CFC's 46 years of operations,
the company has
only had 16 electric cooperative borrowers default with net
write offs totalling
$86 million pointing to not only a strong, stable lending space
but also solid
credit risk management.
Fitch's expectation that management will maintain its current
focus on CFC's
core members is incorporated into today's affirmation and the
Stable Outlook.
Management has significantly reduced exposure to
telecommunications entities.
CFC's exposure to rural electric cooperatives (both on the
distribution side and
the generation and transmission side) represented around 98% of
the outstanding
loan portfolio at 3Q16. Loans to telecommunication entities,
which in the past
were the primary driver of elevated nonperforming assets (NPAs)
and credit
losses, represent less than 2% of the portfolio. While this
strategic focus
naturally results in a significant industry concentration, the
relative
stability and strength of the electric cooperative industry
adequately offsets
the risks, in Fitch's view.
CFC is highly dependent on capital markets funding, albeit at
lower levels than
in the past. However, CFC's ability to maintain adequate,
cost-effective funding
in various rate and credit cycles as well as management's
strategy to diversify
the company's funding base over time supports the company's
current rating.
Management has been able to establish funding sources with the
Federal Financing
Bank (FFB) and Farmer Mac to complement its member-provided
funding. CFC also
has $3.3 billion in line of credit commitments from a syndicate
of commercial
banks that could be used in the event that its commercial paper
program comes
under stress. Moreover, approximately 29% of CFC's loan
portfolio is
unencumbered and could be pledged to support further funding
from the FFB or
Farmer Mac, if necessary. Nonetheless, Fitch recognizes that
CFC's ability to
access the capital markets at reasonable costs is heavily tied
to its perceived
creditworthiness.
Earnings and profitability, while very low compared to similarly
rated financial
institutions, are adequate for CFC's risk profile and structure.
As a
cooperative, CFC's mission is not to generate large profits but
instead to cover
its cost of funding, its cost of operation and its credit costs
in addition to
generate a modest profit. This is evidenced by CFC's lack of
risk-based pricing
with the benefits of its low funding costs passed along to its
member borrowers.
Moreover, CFC's lack of hedge accounting for its derivatives
creates quarterly
earnings volatility. Thus, in its analysis of CFC's earnings and
profitability,
Fitch places a greater emphasis on the company's adjusted net
income and
adjusted TIER measures, which excludes derivatives gains and
losses.
These measures have been adequate and in-line with Fitch's
expectations. CFC's
adjusted TIER, which excludes the impact of unrealized
derivative forward fair
value gains and losses and includes periodic cash derivative
settlements,
through 3Q16 was 1.24x, which was up from 1.21x through 3Q15.
Net interest
income growth of 5% relative to the year prior was due to higher
loan balances
and the absence of impairment charges related to a legacy
foreclosed asset which
drove the year-over-year improvement.
Adjusted TIER is a benchmark included when determining
compliance with CFC's
covenants tied to its revolving credit lines. Under the
covenant, CFC must
maintain an average adjusted TIER of greater than 1.025x over a
six-quarter
period and it must maintain an adjusted TIER of greater than
1.05x for the most
recent fiscal year in order to distribute patronage capital to
its members.
CFC's adjusted TIER results have far exceeded these minimums
over recent
periods. Given the company's strong credit quality and ability
to adequately
price loans, Fitch expects adjusted TIER to remain strong and in
excess of its
1.1x target over time. This expectation is reflected into
today's affirmation
and the Stable Outlook.
Leverage remains above similarly rated bank and non-bank
financial institutions.
Fitch gives CFC's subordinated deferrable debt and member
capital securities 50%
equity credit based on Fitch's 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Non-Financial Corporates and REIT Credit Analysis' criteria. If
CFC's loan and
guarantee subordinated certificates (LGSCs), which can be used
to absorb credit
losses, are considered 100% equity, Fitch calculates debt to
equity of 9.1x at
3Q16, up from 7.9x at FYE15. The increase is primarily the
result of loan growth
and GAAP equity declining due to a net loss experienced during
the current
fiscal year. The net loss includes the impact of the derivative
fair value
change mentioned above. Fitch's calculation of leverage, in
particular the
treatment of the deferrable debt, member capital securities, and
CFC's LGSCs in
its consideration of equity, is a variation to Fitch's Global
Non-Bank Financial
Institutions criteria, as noted earlier. These adjustments are
considered
variations to the criteria and are incorporated in the
assessment of CFC's
rating due to its status as a cooperative and the unique nature
of its capital
structure.
Importantly, CFC's bank line of credit covenants strip out
derivative fair value
changes and all member-held capital and debt and subordinated
deferrable debt
are given 100% equity credit when determining the company's
adjusted leverage.
When making these adjustments, CFC's 3Q16 debt to equity stood
at 6.31x, still
elevated from 5.93x at FYE15. However, in April 2016, the
company issued $350
million in subordinated deferrable debt. Fitch estimates that
adjusted debt to
equity at FYE16 will be under management's stated target of
6.0x.
As a cooperative, CFC's capital generation primarily is derived
from its members
(through member-owned investment vehicles) and retained
earnings, a rating
constraint in Fitch's view. This is especially important given
that CFC's
earnings are low due its mission-oriented business model. Still,
management and
the board have shown the willingness to improve earnings
retention in order to
improve the quality of CFC's capital and lower its leverage by
adjusting the
company's patronage policy in 2009.
SENIOR SECURED DEBT
Ratings assigned to the senior secured notes are notched up by
one notch from
CFC's IDR given the strong collateral backing such notes and the
likely strong
recovery prospects for debtholders. CFC's collateral trust bonds
(CTBs) are
backed by high performing mortgage notes with strong, stable
underlying hard
assets and substitution requirements in the event of collateral
underperformance. Recoveries in the utility space have been high
for CFC over
time, a key consideration when determining notching for the
secured debt.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Ratings assigned to the subordinated deferrable debt (SDD) are
notched down by
two notches from CFC's IDR. As noted above, when assessing CFC's
SDD for equity
credit and notching, Fitch utilized its 'Treatment and Notching
of Hybrids in
Non-Financial Corporates and REIT Credit Analysis' (Feb. 29,
2016), due to the
unique nature of CFC's business model which exhibits some
non-financial
institution characteristics. Fitch views CFC's SDD has a hybrid
capital
instrument given that it can defer interest payments for up to
five years (10
payments) with payments accruing over time.
The instrument is given 50% equity credit and 50% debt treatment
in Fitch's
analysis. SDD would be senior to all member-held instruments but
subordinate to
senior secured and senior unsecured debt levels. Still, Fitch
believes CFC's SDD
would have higher recovery prospects than bank-issued hybrid
debt thus
warranting narrower notching than a traditional hybrid capital
instrument
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS
In Fitch's view, CFC's ratings are solidly placed at their
current levels with
little upside in the near to medium term. However, ratings could
be positively
influenced over the long-term by a continued build-up of GAAP
equity such that
leverage comes in line with comparably rated peers. Moreover,
Fitch would likely
view a more durable funding structure (i.e. less wholesale
funding reliance)
over the long term as a positive rating development and could
result in positive
rating action provided credit quality remains strong.
Conversely, ratings continue to be strongly sensitive to CFC's
focus on its core
members. If there is a perceived drift in focus, evidenced by an
increased level
of lending to sectors outside of its rural electric member base,
negative rating
action would be likely. Furthermore, ratings could be adversely
impacted by a
reduction in the level of earnings retained leading to increased
leverage due to
a change in capital policies. Fitch would also view a decrease
in liquidity
support relative to funding obligations, such as CFC's bank
lines being
significantly reduced or cut, as a negative credit rating
driver.
Lastly, Fitch notes that there could be challenges experienced
by the electric
cooperative space over the long-term road due to potential
legislative changes
relating to environmental issues. Fitch likely would view a
spike in
nonperforming loans within CFC's core loan book due to financial
stress within
the sector indicating an inability to adapt to new legislation
as a credit
negative, thus ratings would likely be adversely impacted.
SENIOR SECURED DEBT
CFC's senior secured debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that would affect its IDR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
CFC's hybrid debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that
would affect its IDR.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior secured at 'A+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Subordinated deferrable debt at 'BBB+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
