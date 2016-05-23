(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Axis
Bank Ltd.'s (BBB-/ Stable) proposed USD500m senior unsecured
debt an expected
rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.
The notes, which would be the first "Green Bond" (proceeds used
only to fund
environmentally friendly projects) issuance from the bank, and
will constitute
direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations
of the issuer.
The notes will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and
with all other
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations (other than
subordinated obligations)
of Axis Bank.
The financing of Eligible Green Projects are described in, and
in accordance
with, Axis Bank's Green Bond Framework.
The tenor is likely to be around five years, and the notes are
to be issued by
Axis Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India by asset
size, and Fitch
expects a moderate probability of support from the state, if
required, as
reflected in its Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor
of 'BB+'.
For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Downgrades PNB's VR", dated 31 August
2015, Credit
Update on Axis Bank dated 27 October 2015 and "Axis Bank Ltd.
Ratings
Navigator", dated 30 September 2015, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Axis Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating.
Axis Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB+'
USD5bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
USD2.1bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
Contact:
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 August 2015
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
