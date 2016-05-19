(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
affirmed HNB Assurance
PLC's (HNBA) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating and
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A(lka)'. Fitch has also affirmed its subsidiary HNB
General Insurance
Limited's (HNB GI) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating
and National
Long-Term Rating at 'A(lka)'. The Outlook on the ratings is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the Sri Lanka-based insurance group's
satisfactory
capitalisation in terms of risk-based capital, prudent
investment policy and
modest market share. The ratings also reflect synergies gained
from using its
parent's, Hatton National Bank PLC (HNB, AA-(lka)/Stable), wider
branch network,
HNBA's importance to the bank in providing bancassurance
products and HNB's 60%
stake in the insurance group.
Fitch considers HNB GI a core subsidiary of HNBA, due to the
significant
contribution non-life insurance makes to the top line (49% of
gross written
premiums) and significant operational synergies.
Fitch views HNBA's consolidated capital strength as
satisfactory. In 2015, its
life solvency ratio was 2.2x (2014:2.3x), while its non-life
ratio weakened to
1.5x (2014:3.1x) due to lower profitability resulting from high
competition. The
regulatory minimum ratio was 1.0x for both life and non-life. In
2015 HNBA's
pre-tax return on assets reduced to 1.5% (2014: 4.9%), as the
non-life combined
ratio deteriorated to 123% from 110% in 2014. The increase in
the ratio was
mainly due to the motor insurance claims.
In November 2015, HNBA provided HNB GI with LKR150mn of capital
to support its
solvency until HNB GI arrests its weak profitability.
HNBA and HNB GI have been recording above-sector growth in the
last couple of
years. Fitch generally views growth at rates greater than the
market or peers
cautiously from a ratings perspective, especially during periods
of competitive
pricing pressures.
From 2016, insurers will be required to report RBC positions.
HNBA's life and
non-life RBC ratios were 282% and 177% respectively at end-2015.
HNBA expects
its life and non-life business segments to maintain RBC ratios
of at least 170%.
This compares with a regulatory minimum of 120%.
Although Fitch does not expect the Sri Lankan insurance sector's
credit profile
to deteriorate materially, Fitch is of the view that operating
conditions could
become more challenging. Fitch downgraded the Sri Lankan
sovereign to 'B+' from
'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook on 29 February 2016. The
operating
environment remains a key rating driver for the Sri Lankan
insurance sector,
given its potential volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An increase in market share in both the life and non-life
insurance segments,
while maintaining profitability and capitalisation at current
levels, will lead
to a rating upgrade for HNBA and HNB GI.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a weakening RBC ratio for life and non-life to below 160%
on a sustained basis
- reduced operational synergies with HNB
- a significant weakening of HNB's credit profile
- HNB GI may be downgraded if it is no longer viewed as a
core entity of the
group
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+94 112541900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04
East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Senior Director
Jeffrey Liew
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.