(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey-based
Eko Faktoring
A.S.'s (Eko) National Long-term Rating to 'BBB(tur)' from
'BBB+(tur)'. The
Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade primarily reflects significant deterioration in
Eko's asset
quality, which has led to weaker performance over the last 18
months. It also
reflects increased uncertainty about the sustainability of Eko's
business model
under the company's revised strategy and potentially greater
pressure on
liquidity. At the same time, the rating takes into account Eko's
still moderate
leverage and the solid cash generation of its short-term
receivables book.
Eko's impaired receivables (overdue by 90+ days) were high at
19% of total
receivables at end-1Q16 (end-2014: 11%), following a general
worsening across
the granular portfolio. A tough operating environment in the
last 18 months has
resulted in greater pressure on Eko's high-risk SME and
micro-commercial
customer base. As a result, the stock of impaired receivables at
end-2015 was up
49% yoy with the impairment origination rate rising to 6% from
4% over the same
period. Earnings have also suffered as loan impairment charges
amounted to a
high 146% of pre-impairment profit at end-2015, resulting in a
net loss.
Factoring companies in Turkey, Eko operates with a short-term
balance sheet and
the average maturity of receivables was 120 days at end-1Q16.
Consequently,
problems in the receivables portfolio manifest themselves
considerably more
rapidly than at banks where loans are longer-term and repayments
more gradual.
Eko's attempts to seek recourse on their problem exposures from
a large number
of debtors have also been negatively affected by the worsening
economic
environment, leading to limited recovery prospects.
Net of provisions, Fitch calculates that overdue receivables
amounted to a
moderate 11% of equity at end-1Q16, up from 2% at end-2014. Eko
plans to sell a
large amount of their non-performing receivables in the near
term, which should
help reduce the impaired receivables ratio, although this will
remain at a high
level.
Eko has outlined a restructuring plan, which entails a shift in
their target
customer base towards larger SME and commercial companies to
improve credit
quality and tighter underwriting standards. Eko has also
embarked on a
cost-cutting programme by reducing the number of branches and
personnel.
However, cost efficiency ratios remain weak, which Fitch
believes will take time
to converge with peer and sector averages.
The negative trends in Eko's performance are partially mitigated
by a
comfortable capital position. Eko is under-leveraged relative to
peers and has a
significant capital buffer to absorb further losses. Eko's
debt/equity ratio has
remained flat since 2014 at a low 3.3x, notwithstanding a
smaller equity base
due to losses. The equity-to-assets ratio remained high at 23%
at end-1Q16,
which is significantly above the low minimum gearing ratio set
by the regulator
of 3%.
Liquidity is supported by the short-term maturities of Eko's
receivables, longer
funding maturities than at peers, a fairly high share of
unsecured bond funding
and a significant amount of unused credit lines from banks. As
is the case for
peers, liquidity is vulnerable due to reliance on wholesale
funding and a
short-term balance sheet. The deterioration in Eko's asset
quality could also
undermine funding access given a reduced stock of performing
receivables that
could serve as collateral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded further if asset quality
continues to deteriorate
and the restructuring does not result in a sustainable
improvement in the bank's
performance. A material increase in leverage or a liquidity
squeeze would also
be negative.
Significant improvements in asset quality and performance could
lead to the
Outlook being revised to Stable.
