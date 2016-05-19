(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised its rating action on Investec Money Market Fund to an affirmation and removed the rating from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). It has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings. The rating actions are as follows: -Investec Money Market Fund National Fund Credit Quality Rating (NFCQR) affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)' and removed from RWN; rating withdrawn National Fund Volatility Rating (NFVR) affirmed at 'V1(zaf)'; rating withdrawn The revision of the rating action, to an affirmation from a downgrade, followed the receipt of the latest information from the fund relating to its holding in African Bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS The removal of the RWN on the Investec Money Market Fund is driven by the resolution of African Bank, effective as of 4 April 2016, in which the fund held a small position. The resolution of African Bank substantially reduces uncertainty in the value of African Bank securities and clears the way for their eventual sale or maturation. Consistent with the rating sensitivities outlined in previous rating action commentaries relating to this fund, Fitch considered the presence of African Bank a material source of uncertainty in its rating analysis, which drove the RWN. The Investec Money Market Fund subsequently sold its position in African Bank in April 2016. The affirmation of the NFCQR therefore reflects the high credit quality of its remaining holdings. The affirmation of the NFVR reflects the fund's low and stable market risk profile. On 17 May 2016 Fitch had downgraded this fund. Following the more recent receipt of information that the fund had already sold its African Bank holding, Fitch reviewed its rating decision and revised it to an affirmation. Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Investec Asset Management has chosen to stop participating in the rating process due to the change in Fitch's regulatory status in South Africa. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for this fund. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action which is different than the original rating committee outcome. Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Matthew Taylor Senior Director +1 44 20 3530 1094 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.