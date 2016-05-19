(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has recalibrated its
Brazilian National
Ratings scale following successive downgrades of the sovereign
over the last six
months. The recalibration has resulted in several national scale
rating
revisions for issuers in various sectors including financial
institutions,
corporates, insurance and public finance. Revision ratings are
used to modify
ratings for reasons that are not related to credit quality in
order to reflect
changes in the national rating scale.
National scale ratings are a risk ranking of issuers in a
particular market
designed to help local investors differentiate risk. Brazil's
national scale
ratings are denoted by the unique identifier '(bra)'. Fitch adds
this identifier
to reflect the unique nature of the Brazilian national scale.
National scales
are not comparable to Fitch's international ratings scales or to
other
countries' national rating scales.
Despite these vast differences in risk between the international
and national
rating scales, Fitch publishes a summary of the rating
relationships of
Brazilian issuers rated on both the Brazilian national scale and
the
international scale. This relativity table has been revised
based on these
national scale rating revisions and can be found at
www.fitchratings.com under
national scale rating definitions.
Fitch has revised Brazilian national scale ratings and Outlooks
as follows:
Gerdau S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo - Comgas
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Braskem S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Klabin S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)';
Itaipu Binacional - Itaipu
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
BR Malls Participacoes S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Positive;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)';
Cosan S.A. Industria e Comercio
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
JBS S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Rede D'Or Sao Luiz S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
ISA Capital do Brasil S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
JSL S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'A+(bra)' from
'A(bra)';
Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)';
Magnesita Refratarios S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)';
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional - CSN
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BB-(bra)' from
'BBB-(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
Ultrafertil S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Secured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)';
Diagnosticos da America S.A. - DASA
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)';
Saneamento Ambiental Aguas do Brasil
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
VLI Multimodal S.A. - VLI Multimodal
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)';
Companhia Energetica do Maranhao - Cemar
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)';
Concessionaria Rio - Teresopolis
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
VLI S.A. - VLI
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Moura Dubeux Energharia S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB+(bra)';
Queiroz Galvao Desenvolvimento Imobilario S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Negative;
Gafisa S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Construtora Tenda S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Companhia Nacional de Saneamento - Conasa
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'BB-(bra)' from
'BB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Conasa SPE S.A.
--Senior unsecured debentures revised to 'BB-(bra)' from
'BB(bra)';
Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Prolagos S.A. - Concessionaria de Servicos Publicos de Agua e
Esgoto
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior secured debentures revised to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)';
Aguas Guariroba S.A.
--National Long-Term rating revised to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior secured debentures revised to 'AA(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)';
Agencia de Fomento do Estado do Rio de Janeiro S.A. - AGERIO
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'A-(bra)' from 'A(bra)';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable
Agencia de Fomento do Estado de Sao Paulo - Desenvolve SP
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Banco de Brasilia S.A. - BRB
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
BV Leasing Arrendamento Mercantil S.A.
--Subordinated debentures revised to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)';
Banco ABC Brasil S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+' from 'AA(bra)';
Outlook Stable;
Banco BMG S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'A(bra)'; Outlook revised
to Negative
from Stable;
Banco Bonsucesso S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB(bra)'; Outlook
Stable
Banco CNH Industrial Capital S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)'; Outlook
Stable
--Senior unsecured debt Long-Term revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA-(bra)';
Banco Cooperativo Sicredi S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Banco GMAC Brazil S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable
Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook Stable
--National Short Term Rating revised to 'F1+(bra)' from
'F1(bra)';
Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES)
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from 'AAA;
Outlook revised to
Negative from Stable;
Banco Pine S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Banco Safra S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
Banco Votorantim S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Banco da Amazonia S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Banco do Brasil S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Banco do Nordeste do Brasil S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Caixa Economica Federal
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative from Stable;
Omni S.A. - Credito, Financiamento e Investimento
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'BBB-(bra)' from
'BBB(bra); Outlook
Stable
Rio de Janeiro, City of
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Rio de Janeiro, State of
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'A-(bra)' from 'A(bra)';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AAA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable
--Subordinated debt revised to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA+(bra)';
Sao Paulo, Municipality of
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Sao Paulo, State of
--National Long-Term Rating remains at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
Sul America S.A.
--National Long-Term Rating revised to 'AA-(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Negative
--Senior unsecured debt revised to 'A+(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'.
Contacts:
Corporates
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55 21 4503 2627
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Sala 401 B, Centro
Rio de Janeiro, RJ - CEP 20010-010
Financial Institutions
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Insurance
Eduardo Recinos
Senior Director
+503 2516 6606
International Public Finance
Humberto Panti Garza
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9100
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
+1-312-368-2070
Regional Group Head
Latin America Corporates
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
