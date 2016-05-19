(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya
Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch's (BBVA Taipei) National
Long-Term Rating at
'AA(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating action follows that on its head office Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya
Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA, 'A-'/Stable) (see 'Fitch Affirms
Santander and BBVA at
'A-'; Outlook Stable', dated 13 May 2016 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings of BBVA Taipei, and our Outlook on the bank, remain
tied to BBVA,
reflecting its legal status as a branch and part of BBVA, as
well as the highly
integrated nature of their operations. Under Taiwanese
regulations, the head
office has a legal obligation to support any liquidity needs
that a branch is
not able to cover on its own, as well as to meet the regulatory
minimum capital
requirement.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action
on BBVA Taipei's
ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd.
Taipei, Taiwan
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
