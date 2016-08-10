(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: ALM Risks Weigh On German Life
Insurer Ratings
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Significant asset-liability
duration
mismatches, combined with previous widespread use of investment
guarantees to
customers, mean German life insurers are the most exposed in
Europe to the risk
of interest rates remaining low for an extended period, Fitch
Ratings says.
Firms are adapting by changing their business mix and
re-pricing. But a further
significant fall in the yields they receive when reinvesting
maturing assets
would put profitability, capitalisation and therefore ratings
under severe
pressure.
The German life insurance market has relatively high contract
durations, which
increased significantly in the last decade due to the
introduction of
government-subsidised annuity products and a change in the tax
law in 2005.
Asset durations also increased, but not at the same rate as
liabilities due to
limited availability of high-quality, liquid, long-duration
bonds in the German
market.
We estimate that the average asset-liability duration gap for
German life firms
is among the highest in Europe, at around six years, exposing
the sector to
reinvestment risk as assets mature and have to be reinvested at
lower rates.
German life insurers' balance sheets are also dominated by
products with
guaranteed returns. We calculate that 80%-85% of mathematical
reserves relate to
these products and firms on average need an investment yield of
2.5% to meet
their guarantees.
Insurers have reacted by reducing the dependence on guarantees
and the duration
of the contracts, and by increasing the duration of assets. But
in many cases
the response has been slow and for most companies these measures
will not be
sufficient to reduce the risks associated with long liability
durations and high
guarantee levels to comply with Solvency II without applying
transitional
measures. We therefore believe many German life companies will
have applied to
the regulator for approval to use transitional measures to limit
the initial
impact of Solvency II.
We expect rated German life companies to meet policyholder
guarantees despite
these risks. Simulated run-off scenarios support our view that
even if interest
rates remain low, firms will be able to pay the guarantees for a
prolonged
period. But profitability, and therefore ratings, could come
under severe
pressure if these scenarios occur.
For more information on the risks of asset-liability mismatches
and long-term
guarantees, see the Special Report "ALM Risks Weigh on German
Life Insurer
Ratings" published today and available at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
Insurance
+49 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17, 60325
Frankfurt am Main
Christoph Schmitt
Director
Insurance
+49 69 768076 121
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.