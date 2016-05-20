(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 20 (Fitch) Economic contraction is
beginning to
take its toll on Taiwanese banks' earnings, and Fitch Ratings
expects this to
drag on asset quality. Our outlook for the banking sector,
however, is stable,
supported by ample liquidity in the system, stable unemployment
at around 4%,
and our expectations that China will avoid a sharp
intensification of the
slowdown in nominal GDP growth seen in 2015.
Taiwan's GDP has been contracting since 3Q15. Advanced estimates
from the
Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics
indicate that GDP
shrank by 0.8% year-on-year in 1Q16, following a contraction of
0.5% in 4Q15.
Reduced external demand, notably from greater China, is a key
cause of the
contraction, whereas domestic consumption has thus far remained
resilient.
We expected banking sector profitability to fall in 2016 after a
flat
performance in 2015, and results posted by some of the largest
private banks for
the opening four months of the year are showing this to be the
case. Higher
loss-provision charges relating to renminbi-related derivatives
or Target
Redemption Forwards reduced profits, but margins are also being
squeezed after
three rounds of interest rate cuts since September 2015.
This affects both loan pricing and yields on Taiwanese
government bonds. Credit
demand in the corporate sector remains weak, reflecting limited
capital
expenditure, which heightens the risk of a prolonged period of
subdued economic
growth, if not contraction. The sector had virtually no loan
growth in 1Q16,
compared with a 3% rise in 1Q15. We expect growth in SME and
consumer lending to
pick up during the rest of 2016, which may help offset margin
compression but
overall loan growth will remain depressed because SME and
consumer lending is
unlikely to offset soft credit demand from large corporates.
Non-performing loans 90 days overdue increased by 10% in 1Q16
from a low base,
and we expect an IFRS-based ratio of impaired loans as a
percentage of gross
loans to rise to 1.4% by end 2016 (end-2015: 1.2%). Key
asset-quality risks
could arise from SME loans (20%-30% of total sector loans), real
estate-related
exposures (35%, including retail mortgages) and exposures to
China (7% of total
sector assets). Positively, risk concentrations to China reduced
last year, as
banks cut back on cross-border exposures to Chinese banks and
direct lending to
Taiwanese companies operating in China, in line with the
deceleration of
economic growth in China.
We expect interest rates to remain low, easing borrowers'
debt-servicing costs,
and household leverage is not rising. Loss-absorption capacity
in the banking
sector has been strengthened as banks have built up additional
buffers in line
with tougher regulatory requirements.
The Stable Outlooks assigned to most Taiwanese bank ratings are
sensitive to a
protracted economic recession, a sharper-than-expected slowdown
of growth in
China or a severe correction in real estate prices. These
scenarios do not
represent our base case. Any signs that banks are significantly
increasing risk
appetite, for example by loosening underwriting criteria or
loosening credit
standards, could also affect ratings, but to date we have seen
no signs of this
behaviour.
Contact:
Cherry Huang
Director, Banks
+886 2 8175 7603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Johathan Lee
Senior Director, Banks
+886 2 81757601
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q16
here
Taiwan
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.