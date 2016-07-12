(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) European credit investors identified
geopolitical risk
as the biggest threat to their market before the UK's referendum
on EU
membership, according to Fitch Ratings' latest senior investor
survey.
Three-quarters of respondents to our 2Q16 survey said that
geopolitical risk
posed a high risk to European credit markets over the next 12
months. The next
most common concern was prolonged economic weakness (67%). No
other factor was
identified as a high risk by more than half of respondents. The
survey closed on
23 June, the day the referendum was held but before the outcome
was known.
Geopolitical risk has been among European credit investors' top
worries since
the Ukraine crisis erupted in early 2014. But the level of
concern fell last
year. In our 4Q15 survey, just 55% of respondents identified it
as a high risk.
By the time of our 1Q16 survey which closed mid-February, as
investors became
more bearish on a range of risks, the proportion had risen to
77%. Various
factors may lie behind the return of geopolitical concerns.
Turmoil in the
Middle East has affected Europe via ancillary issues such as
terrorist attacks
and migration. Political fragmentation and polarisation have
been evident in the
aftermath of the eurozone crisis, leading to inconclusive
elections in various
countries, including Spain.
Fitch believes that the UK referendum will add to political
uncertainty in
Europe. Formal exit negotiations with the UK have yet to start
and could open up
more disagreements. We expect the referendum outcome to boost
support for more
radical, populist parties. This will reduce governments'
willingness to
implement unpopular economic reforms, while we are sceptical
that there is
political willingness to deepen EU or eurozone integration in
response to
Brexit. Combined with the potential economic impact of Brexit,
these factors are
credit negative for EU sovereigns.
Brexit's impact will also be a factor of the response by policy
makers. This
could take the form of further monetary easing, through interest
rate cuts or
expanding asset purchase programmes (QE).
However, investors have expressed doubts over the economic
impact of such
measures. Only 22% of the respondents to our survey said that
negative policy
rates add stimulus to the economy. 41% said that the costs to
the financial
sector made them a bad idea and 37% said that they will not
work, as savings
need to increase to generate the same investment income.
In the same vein, just 15% of respondents thought ECB corporate
bond purchases
would benefit issuers across the credit spectrum and fuel
investment and
economic activity. Far more (59%) thought ECB buying would only
achieve a
temporary repricing and boost to issuance. 26% thought it would
support
investment-grade issuers, but because these are already cash
rich, ECB purchases
will not generate additional investment.
Fitch's 2Q16 European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey
represents the views
of managers of an estimated EUR5.9trn of fixed-income assets.
The survey was
established in 2007 and this is the 31st edition. The full
results are available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James McCormack
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1286
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
