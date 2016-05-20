(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk's (WOMF, 'AA(idn)'/Stable) unsecured senior debt programme 2016 (of up to IDR4.5trn) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)'. The agency has also assigned WOMF's programme a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. Fitch has also assigned WOMF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2016 (up to IDR800bn with a maturity of up to three years, issued under the programme) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' and National Short-Term 'F1+(idn)'. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support business growth. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher-rated category. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The bond programme and bonds are rated at the same level as WOMF's National Long-Term Rating and National Short-Term Ratings, in accordance with Fitch criteria. The issuer ratings reflect a moderate probability of extraordinary support from 68.55%- shareholder PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk (Maybank Indonesia; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), since WOMF plays an important role in expanding its parent's consumer business particularly in the motorcycle business in Indonesia. The ratings of the parent are in turn driven by strong support from ultimate parent Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Negative). RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT The ratings on the programme and debt issue will move in tandem with any changes to WOMF's National Long-Term Rating. Any significant dilution in ownership by - or perceived weakening of support from - the parent would exert downward pressure on the ratings of WOMF, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given its strategic role in expanding its parent's business in Indonesia's consumer financing market. Any changes to the parents' ratings, or a multiple-notch downgrade in the ultimate parent's rating, could also have an impact on the ratings of WOMF. The rating differential between Maybank Indonesia and WOMF could narrow in the event the parent shares its name with WOMF, develops greater operational integration with the subsidiary, or provides other forms of tangible support to the subsidiary. Contact: Primary Analyst Iwan Wisaksana Director PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6807 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 13 April 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.