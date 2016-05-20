(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based PT Wahana
Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk's (WOMF, 'AA(idn)'/Stable) unsecured
senior debt
programme 2016 (of up to IDR4.5trn) a National Long-Term Rating
of 'AA(idn)'.
The agency has also assigned WOMF's programme a National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
Fitch has also assigned WOMF's proposed rupiah senior unsecured
bond tranche I
2016 (up to IDR800bn with a maturity of up to three years,
issued under the
programme) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' and National
Short-Term
'F1+(idn)'. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support
business growth.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher-rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The bond programme and bonds are rated at the same level as
WOMF's National
Long-Term Rating and National Short-Term Ratings, in accordance
with Fitch
criteria. The issuer ratings reflect a moderate probability of
extraordinary
support from 68.55%- shareholder PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk
(Maybank
Indonesia; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable), since WOMF plays an important
role in expanding
its parent's consumer business particularly in the motorcycle
business in
Indonesia. The ratings of the parent are in turn driven by
strong support from
ultimate parent Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank; A-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings on the programme and debt issue will move in tandem
with any changes
to WOMF's National Long-Term Rating. Any significant dilution in
ownership by -
or perceived weakening of support from - the parent would exert
downward
pressure on the ratings of WOMF, including the possibility of
multi-notch
downgrades. However, Fitch sees this prospect as remote in the
foreseeable
future, given its strategic role in expanding its parent's
business in
Indonesia's consumer financing market. Any changes to the
parents' ratings, or a
multiple-notch downgrade in the ultimate parent's rating, could
also have an
impact on the ratings of WOMF.
The rating differential between Maybank Indonesia and WOMF could
narrow in the
event the parent shares its name with WOMF, develops greater
operational
integration with the subsidiary, or provides other forms of
tangible support to
the subsidiary.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
