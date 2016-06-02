(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Communications, Taipei Branch's (BOCOM Taipei) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS BOCOM Taipei's ratings and Outlook reflect the credit profile of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM; A/Stable/F1), which corresponds to 'AA+(twn)' on Fitch's Taiwan national rating scale. The ratings capture BOCOM Taipei's legal status as a branch of BOCOM and the highly integrated nature of its operations with the head office. BOCOM's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is underpinned by Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of support, if required, from the Chinese government. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT BOCOM Taipei's senior unsecured debt is rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(twn)' and is accordingly affirmed. The debt rating reflects the relative vulnerability of default of BOCOM Taipei's senior obligations within the national scale for Taiwan. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS Any rating action on BOCOM could trigger a similar rating action on BOCOM Taipei's ratings. Any changes to BOCOM's IDR will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOCOM in a full and timely manner. SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT Any changes to the debt ratings will be directly correlated to changes in BOCOM Taipei's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F No. 205, Dunhwa North Road Songshan District Taipei City, Taiwan 105 Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.