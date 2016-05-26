(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Japanese
life insurers
have demonstrated their resilience under the current low-yield
environment,
backed by stable earnings from insurance underwriting, after
announcing their
FYE16 (financial year ended March 2016) results. But the phase
of continuous
earnings growth seems to be stalling, due to unfavourable
developments in
financial markets.
Fitch believes the life insurers are maintaining their strong
profitability due
to the thick margin from profitable protection-type insurance
products such as
term life and 'third (health) sector', despite declining bond
yields in Japanese
yen fixed-income markets.
Underwriting fundamentals remain stable, as surrender and lapse
rates continue
to improve, backed by beefed-up sales forces. The core profit of
nine
Fitch-rated insurers remained high at JPY2,240bn, from
JPY2,410bn in FYE15,
supported in part by a positive investment spread (JPY461bn,
from JPY384bn in
FYE15). This in turn owed to a continuously declining average
guaranteed yield
together with rising high-coupon income from accumulated
foreign-bond
investments.
Yen-denominated bond yields have come down substantially since
the Bank of Japan
adopted negative interest rates in January 2016. Fitch sees this
as an
unfavourable development for life insurers, as most are still in
the process of
extending their bond portfolios' duration in order to reduce
duration mismatch
between assets and liabilities. Life insurers are strengthening
their foreign
fixed-income investments in order to cope with Japan's 'super
low yield'
environment. This includes foreign corporate bonds and loans to
project-finance
deals overseas, and with stricter hedging of currency risk.
The life insurers have also started to stop or substantially
reduce underwriting
Japanese yen-based saving-type products from this year; these
have been
relatively "high risk and low return" for life insurers. They
are focusing
instead on the protection-type products which are not influenced
by interest
rates. The agency regards these actions as credit positive.
The nine Fitch-rated insurers' statutory solvency margin ratio
(SMR) remained
high at 917%, from 957% at end-March 2015. Continuous
accumulation of capital
through earnings and consecutive hybrid securities issuance,
have resulted in
the resilient SMR. This is despite moderately contracting
unrealised gains on
securities due to a sluggish domestic stock market and the yen's
appreciation.
Japanese life insurers' economic capital and economic solvency
ratios (ESR) have
clearly worsened, due to declining yields on yen fixed income,
but are still
sufficient for their current ratings. For example, T&D Holdings,
Inc.'s (IFS
ratings of its primary life insurance subsidiaries A/Stable)
disclosed ESR
declined to 162% from 217% a year earlier, which is still high
enough. The
agency expects that some insurers may issue hybrid securities
and/or further
reduce their investment risks, in order to restore their ESR.
The major life insurers have started to acquire US-based and/or
Australian-based
life insurers in order to diversify their business portfolios
and seek further
growth. For example, The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company,
Limited (IFS:
A/Stable) has already integrated Australia-based TAL Group and
US-based
Protective Life Corporation (IFS of its primary life insurance
subsidiaries:
A/Stable), and as a result demonstrated its strong earnings
growth in FYE16
(consolidated net income by JPY179bn from JPY142bn a year
earlier).
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (IFS: A/Stable) acquired
StanCorp Financial
Group, Inc. (IFS Ratings of its primary life insurance
subsidiaries A/Stable),
and Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (IFS: A/Stable) bought
Symetra Financial
Corp. (IFS Ratings of its primary life insurance subsidiaries
A/Stable). Fitch
expects that these companies would follow Dai-ichi Life's step
from FYE17, if
they manage to smoothly integrate their US subsidiaries.
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.