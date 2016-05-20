(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Internacional de Costa
Rica's (BICSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'
and its Viability
Rating (VR) at 'bb' following a peer review of Panama's midsized
banks. Fitch
also affirmed BICSA's National Ratings in Panama. The Rating
Outlook for the
bank's IDR and Long-Term National Rating remains Negative. A
full list of rating
actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, National and senior debt ratings assigned to BICSA
reflect the support
that, in Fitch's opinion, the entity will receive from its main
shareholder,
Banco de Costa Rica (BCR; 'BB+'/Outlook Negative), if needed.
The bank's IDR and
long-term National rating have a Negative Outlook, which is in
line with BCR's
IDR. The affirmation of the bank's Support Rating reflects
Fitch's view that the
probability of support remains unchanged. Fitch believes support
would be
forthcoming to manage the parent's reputational risk, if
required.
BICSA's VR reflects its adequate profitability, good capital
ratios and low
delinquency. The rating also considers the bank's highly
concentrated funding,
and tight liquidity that result in a lower financial flexibility
compared to its
peers.
BICSA is characterized by low delinquency levels under
international standards,
with non-performing loan (NPL) ratios below 1% over the last
four years. In
2015, this metric deteriorated somewhat, to 1.1%, as a result of
the
deterioration of a small number of debtors. The bank's
delinquency metrics
compare below local peers but this is expected given the Costa
Rican exposure.
The bank's financial performance is consistent with its
corporate focus,
although it did decline in 2015. As of December 2015, BICSA's
return on assets
was 0.9%, which is lower than its 2014 level, due to both the
downward trend
observed in its net interest margin (NIM) and greater
provisioning expenses in
2015. Also, the bank's performance was hit by loan prepayments.
The bank's
already low NIM has been declining over the past few years as a
result of fierce
competition.
BICSA's funding is highly concentrated, even when compared with
other local
corporate banks, which, due to the nature of their corporate
focus, tend to
exhibit higher concentration in their funding than universal
banks. Most of the
bank's funding stems from client deposits, primarily term
deposits, with 50% of
these being concentrated among the bank's 20 largest depositors.
Liquidity is still at reasonable levels, with cash and
equivalents and
investments representing 16.6% of total financial liabilities
showing a decline
from previous years. Short-term refinancing risk is relevant,
requiring an
active asset-liability management to ensure the renewal of its
funding sources.
The combination of possible dried up funding sources and lower
liquidity in 2016
poses a material challenge for the bank's financial profile.
Fitch considers BICSA's capitalization to be good, with a Fitch
Core Capital
(FCC) of 12.4% as of December 2015. Contributing to the bank's
good
capitalization are its asset growth, which is in line with its
internal
generation of capital, and its zero dividend payout policy. As
loan growth
recovers in 2016 and 2017, capitalization could decline to
around 11%, which
would still be considered adequate.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, VR and National Ratings
The bank's IDRs, national and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change, in
Fitch's view, as to BCR's capacity or willingness to support
BICSA. The
Negative Outlook on BICSA's IDR reflects the likelihood that a
downgrade of
BCR's IDRs would result in a similar action on BICSA's IDR and
national ratings.
Reductions in the bank's VR could come from a material increase
of the
refinancing risk reflected in reductions of funding sources
combined with a weak
liquidity cushion. Also, a deterioration of the loan portfolio
above 2% could
put pressure on the VR.
Fitch affirmed BICSA's ratings as follows:
International ratings
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '3'.
National ratings
--Long-term National rating at 'AA-(pan)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term National rating at 'F1+(pan)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-(pan)';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+(pan)'.
