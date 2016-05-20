(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's sovereign ratings are supported by strong credit
fundamentals,
including a strong sovereign balance sheet, sound macroeconomic
policy framework
and good governance indicators in comparison with rating peers.
Public finances are a key rating strength. The general
government balance showed
a 0.4% surplus in 2015 - following a 0.8% surplus in 2014. Tax
revenues in 2015
were boosted by one-off corporate tax payments and improvements
in tax
collection for indirect taxes. Fitch assumes that these factors
will unwind to
some degree over the next two years. Higher spending over the
forecast horizon
will translate to small deficits this year and next (of 0.5-0.6%
of GDP). The
public debt to GDP ratio fell below 10% in 2015, and we expect
the debt ratio to
remain around 10% over the next two years.
As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to shocks to its
main trading
partners and to sector-specific shocks. Real GDP growth slowed
to 1.1% in 2015,
from 2.9% in 2014. Overall capital spending declined by 4.5%,
while exports fell
in real terms for the first time since 2009. Private consumption
remained the
main driver of growth, as strong rises in wages, tax cuts and
low price
pressures boosted real incomes. The flash estimate for 1Q16
indicates that real
GDP was flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis, and 1.7% higher than
in 1Q15.
We expect GDP growth to pick up this year, averaging 1.8%. This
is a substantial
downward revision from our projections at the time of the last
review in October
2015 (1.0pp), reflecting our assumption that the adverse shocks
that have hit
the Estonian economy will be more persistent than previously
thought. We then
expect GDP growth to pick up further in 2017, to 2.7%. This
embodies a boost to
investment from the new round of EU structural funds, and
gradually improving
macroeconomic prospects in Estonia's main trading partners.
Despite the slowdown in overall economic activity, wages have
continued rising
at a sustained pace, in the context of a tightening labour
market and the
introduction of sharp rises in the minimum wage. A sharp
slowdown in
productivity growth translated to rising unit labour costs
(ULCs) - real ULCs
rose on average by 4.3% on an annual basis in 2015. There is the
risk that
continuing rises in ULCs will adversely affect Estonian firms'
competitiveness.
At the same time, the current account improved in 2015, to 1.9%
of GDP from 1.0%
in 2014, driven by a 3.6% decline in imports and a resulting
0.9pp improvement
in the trade balance. We expect the current account to narrow as
investment and
imports pick up and the impact of low import prices fades away,
to 1.1% by 2017.
External sustainability has improved markedly over the past six
years.
Deleveraging in the banking and corporate sectors and rising
domestic funding
for bank assets have brought net external debt down to -10.3% of
GDP at
end-2015, from a peak of 55% in 2009.
Data for 2015 suggests that both the overall and the working-age
population have
stopped declining. The Work Ability reform may support labour
force
participation over the next few years. Despite this, demographic
trends are
still a structural weakness, and may restrict Estonia's growth
potential, unless
productivity growth picks up.
In our view, asset price and financial stability developments do
not currently
raise rating risks. House prices rose further in 2015, albeit at
a slower pace
than in 2014. Nominal house prices rose by 6.9% on average,
while the level of
house prices is at its highest level since 3Q08. In real terms,
house prices are
around 8.5% above their post-2005 average. At the same time,
recent strong
income growth means that household debt as a share of disposable
income has
remained broadly stable, and households' interest payments are
currently around
2% of disposable income. Despite a recent pick-up in lending
growth to both
households and corporates, Estonian banks remain
well-capitalised. The three
largest banks had Core Equity Tier 1 ratios ranging from 16% to
24% at year-end
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook indicates that upside and downside
sensitivities are evenly
balanced. Future developments that could result in positive
rating action
include:
-Evidence that the Estonian economy's medium-term growth
potential is resilient
to adverse shocks.
Future developments that could lead to negative rating action
include:
-Further severe economic or financial shocks that adversely
affect Estonia's
economic and financial stability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Estonia's macroeconomic policy framework
remains in place and
that Estonia will have a sustainable fiscal policy in the medium
to long term.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (March 2016), and in particular
eurozone GDP
growth to reach 1.6% by 2017, after growth of 1.5% in 2015 and
2016.
