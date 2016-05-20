(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) The staff-level agreement between Iraq
and the IMF for a
three-year Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), under which Iraq could
access USD5.4bn of
financial assistance, is credit positive, Fitch Ratings says.
The deal is likely to pave the way for further international
support and may
enable the government to issue international bonds. This will
provide some
support to Iraq's finances as the country faces sharply lower
oil revenue,
ongoing conflict with the Islamic State (IS) group and a
political crisis that
has paralysed parliament and led to mass protests.
Engagement with the IMF could bring some improvements to
economic policymaking
and management. Following on from the Staff-Monitored Program
agreed in
November, the SBA is likely to set benchmarks related to budget
spending levels,
non-accumulation of arrears and various fiscal reforms, as well
as strengthening
the government's cash management.
The twin shocks of sharply lower oil prices and the conflict
with IS have
severely damaged Iraq's financial position. We project the
budget deficit in
2016 to widen to 15% of GDP - around USD22bn, assuming crude
exports marketed by
the central government remain around 3.3 million b/d and the
government makes
modest spending cuts. The government has also built up arrears.
Lower oil revenue is also causing a balance-of-payments shock.
The central
bank's stock of foreign reserves (including gold) has fallen
from USD78bn at
end-2013 to around USD50bn currently. This is still a robust
level, at around
nine months of current external payments, but is set to fall
further this year
and next.
Disbursements under the SBA and the further foreign assistance
that is likely to
follow will be a source of additional finance, but cannot mask
the challenges
Iraq faces. Oil revenue accounts for more than 90% of budget
revenue and current
external receipts. Government expenditure increased rapidly
before the oil
price collapse in 2014, creating a fiscal breakeven oil price
above
USD100/barrel.
Full implementation of the SBA will prove challenging.
Wide-ranging fiscal
reforms that would put Iraq's finances back on a sustainable
footing would
require tackling a bloated civil service (the government
accounts for 40% of
total employment), a troubled banking sector, and serious
weaknesses in
governance.
Iraq's political challenges have vividly played out in Baghdad
in recent months.
In February, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced his
intention to appoint a
new technocratic government, but has been unable to do so as
various parties
seek to protect their influence. Meanwhile, large protests
culminated in the
storming of the previously unviolated Green Zone and parliament
itself. This
situation remains unresolved and presents a risk of further
political
instability and violence. Progress has been made in retaking
territory from IS,
but it still holds significant parts of the country, and
continues to present a
major threat.
We affirmed Iraq's 'B-' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating in
March, and revised the Outlook to Negative from Stable as lower
oil prices lead
to a significant deterioration in Iraq's financial position. We
said at the time
of the Outlook revision that international support, including
from the IMF, was
likely.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
