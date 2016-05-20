(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Quest
Diagnostics Inc. (Quest; NYSE: DGX) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Quest is the largest independent player in the relatively
fragmented and
highly competitive U.S. clinical laboratory market. Such scale
affords the
opportunity for comparatively efficient operations and supplies
sourcing and the
ability to drive associated margin improvement following M&A.
--Quest's focus on operational improvement has helped to drive
margin
improvement that has been accompanied by positive organic growth
in each fiscal
quarter since fourth-quarter 2014. Fitch expects low single
digit organic growth
and further margin expansion in 2016, benefitting from
moderating pricing
pressure, cost efficiencies, and favorable business mix driven
by strong growth
in Quest's gene-based and esoteric testing business.
--Gross debt/EBITDA was 2.7x at March 31, 2016, which remains
moderately
elevated relative to Quest's 'BBB' ratings and what Fitch
believes to be
management's long-term target of around 2.5x. Fitch expects this
metric to
approximate 2.5x by year-end 2016, largely due to earnings
growth . Fitch does
not expect the company to prioritize debt repayment in the
current low interest
rate environment.
--Management has demonstrated its commitment to using
discretionary cash to fund
M&A and shareholder-friendly payments over the past few years.
The firm has
committed to delivering a majority of its operating cash flows,
less capex, to
shareholders going forward and plans to conduct M&A so as to add
1%-2% of sales
per year.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Quest
include:
--Top-line growth of between 3%-4% in 2017-2019. Organic
top-line growth is
expected to approximate 1.5-2% with the remainder anticipated to
come from 1%-2%
of annual growth through M&A.
--Incremental margin expansion is forecast throughout the
projection period.
Organic positive top-line growth allows for the leverage of
fixed costs, and
additional cost savings from the company's 'Invigorate'
restructuring program
are expected to benefit 2016-2019 results.
--Operating cash flow (OCF) and free cash flow (FCF) are
expected to total
roughly $1 billion and $400 million, respectively, in 2016, and
then grow
roughly in line with EBITDA over the forecast period.
--Moderate EBITDA growth on a slightly increasing debt balance
(reflecting
expectation that Quest will manage towards a 2.5x gross leverage
target) is
expected to result in gross leverage of around 2.5x throughout
the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Quest's 'BBB' ratings consider gross debt/EBITDA in the range of
2.2x-2.7x, with
evidence of growth and margin stabilization over the forecast
period. Fitch
estimates that OCF of $500 million to $600 million will be
necessary to fund the
firm's M&A targets (1%-2% of growth) and commitment to return a
majority of FCF
to shareholders.
Positive rating actions are not likely in the near term, as
Fitch expects Quest
to maintain gross leverage at or near 2.5x for the foreseeable
future. Over the
longer term, an upgrade to 'BBB+' could be considered if the
company committed
to maintaining gross debt/EBITDA at 2.2x or below, accompanied
by an outlook for
positive organic growth and margin expansion. Organic growth
will be challenged
in the near term by a persistently constrained reimbursement
environment, making
meaningful EBITDA growth dependent on cost savings and/or M&A
funded with
discretionary cash flows.
Negative rating action could stem from a reversion to negative
growth and margin
trends coupled with an inability to drive cost savings under the
firm's expanded
Invigorate program. Ongoing EBITDA declines and/or debt-funded
transactions
contributing to gross debt/EBITDA sustained around 2.7x or above
could drive a
downgrade to 'BBB-'. Operating cash flow trending below $500
million without an
adjustment to the firm's dividend or capital spending could also
pressure the
ratings.
BUSINESS PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS YIELDING BENEFITS
Quest ended a five-year streak of organic top-line declines and
margin
deterioration in 2015 thanks to a renewed focus on the company's
diagnostic
information services business and a commitment to improving
operational
efficiencies. Adjusting for exited business, Quest has now
reported six
consecutive quarters of organic growth. Fitch forecasts organic
sales growth in
2016 to approximate 1.5%. Company organic growth could rejoin
overall market
growth of 2%-3% in 2017.
Organic top-line growth, coupled with an additional $600 million
of cost savings
targeted in 2015-2017, is expected to promote margin expansion
over the forecast
period. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to be modestly up in 2016
and 2017, with
greater improvement possible in 2018 and 2019. EBITDA margins
are expected to
surpass 20% over the forecast period compared to 19.5% and 18.7%
in 2015 and
2014, respectively. Greater improvement is possible but will be
challenged by a
constrained reimbursement environment and growth in Quest's
professional labs
services (PLS) business, which is lower margin than the
company's diagnostic
services business, but is significantly less capital intensive.
DEBT REDUCTION IS UNLIKELY
Fitch projects that Quest's gross debt leverage will generally
approximate 2.5x
over the forecast period and does not expect the company to
prioritize debt
repayment in the current low interest rate environment.
Management has demonstrated its commitment to using
discretionary cash to fund
M&A and shareholder-friendly payments over the past few years.
The firm has
committed to delivering a majority of its operating cash flows,
less capex, to
shareholders going forward and plans to conduct M&A so as to add
1%-2% of sales
per year. On May 18, 2016, Quest announced that it would use the
cash proceeds
from the sale of its Focus products business to repurchase
shares. Fitch expects
near-term acquisition activity to be targeted in nature and
financed with cash
on hand and/or temporary draws on the company's A/R facility.
Without material opportunities for debt repayment over the next
four years,
deleveraging will be highly dependent on EBITDA growth.
PAMA PRESENTS CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES
Under the federal Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014
(PAMA), it is
expected that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
(CMS) will revise
reimbursement schedules for clinical laboratory testing services
provided under
Medicare. Among other provisions, PAMA allows CMS to create a
market-based
payment system to rebase the clinical laboratory fee schedule as
early as 2017,
although delays in the rule making progress appear likely to
delay its
implementation.
Under the law, 'applicable laboratories' are required to report
to CMS the rates
they receive from private payors for each clinical diagnostic
lab test. After
collecting this information, CMS will calculate a weighted
median payment amount
for each test.
An 'applicable laboratory' is defined as a lab that receives
more than 50
percent of its Medicare revenues Medicare Clinical Laboratory
Fee Schedule
(MCLFS) and the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS). As
drafted, PAMA
therefore would not require hospital labs to report fees.
Because hospital labs
typically receive higher commercial rates than independent labs,
their exclusion
from CMS' market rate calculation could result in revisions to
the MCLFS and
MPFS that are lower than actual overall market rates.
While lower Medicare reimbursement rates would pressure Quest
and other
independent labs, Quest may be in a better position than many of
its smaller
competitors to absorb its impact and could actually benefit from
PAMA's
implementation. In 2015, only 12% of the company's consolidated
net revenues
were reimbursed by Medicare under the CLFS while 2% were
reimbursed by under the
MPFS. Fitch believes many smaller labs may have more
concentrated exposure to
Medicare.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
Quest had access to an undrawn $750 million revolver, $123
million available
under its $600 million A/R securitization facility, and had cash
on hand of $128
million at March 31, 2016 (42% considered permanently reinvested
outside the
U.S.).
Quest amended and restated its $750 million revolver in April
2014, extending
its maturity to April 2019. In October 2015, the company amended
and restated
the agreement for the secured receivables credit facility,
increasing the
borrowing capacity under the facility to $600 million from $525
million and
extending the maturity by one year to October 2017. Quest's only
remaining bond
maturity before 2020 is $300 million due April 2019.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Quest's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-369-3169
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1004887
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.