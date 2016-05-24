(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Sunac China
Holdings Limited's
(BB/Stable) plan to acquire seven property projects from Hong
Kong-based Top
Spring International Holdings Limited for CNY4.4bn will have no
immediate effect
on its rating. The expansion would give Sunac access to an
important market -
Shenzhen - and further enhance its existing presence in its core
market,
Shanghai and east China.
The proposed acquisition of seven projects, announced on 19 May
2016 will raise
leverage (measured by net debt/adjusted inventory), but this
should still remain
under 40% in the next 12 months, the level at which Fitch would
consider
negative rating action. Leverage was just 26% at end-2015, which
is relatively
low compared with 'BB' rated Chinese homebuilders. Sunac's total
cash position
of CNY27bn at end-2015 also supports its acquisition plans. The
acquisition will
be subject to the conditions precedent having been satisfied.
Fitch considers the total acquisition price of CNY4.4bn to be
fairly low, as the
purchases include three land parcels in first-tier cities and
four in affluent
second-tier cities. Furthermore, the implied average land price
in the
acquisition compares favourably with Fitch's assumption of an
average land cost
of over CNY9,500 per square metre in our projections for Sunac.
Fitch does not
expect margin pressure brought on by those new projects, given
the low land cost
and desirable locations.
Sunac has accelerated land purchases since the start of 2016;
and total land
premium, if including this acquisition, would already have
reached CNY41.4bn
(CNY25.9bn on an attributable basis). However, the faster land
replenishment is
in line with robust contracted sales growth, which rose by 93%
y/y in the first
four months this year to CNY35.5bn. Fitch expects Sunac's
contracted sales to be
on track to hit CNY100bn in 2016, and total land premium would
be controlled at
under 50% of our projected contracted sales.
