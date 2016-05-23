(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB-'. The issue
ratings on Indonesia's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are
Stable. The
Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'BBB' and the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Indonesia's ratings balance a low government debt burden,
favourable growth
outlook and limited sovereign exposure to banking-sector risks
with a weak
external position that makes the country relatively vulnerable
to shifts in
market sentiment and an improving (but still weak) business
environment.
Solid GDP growth compared with peers supports Indonesia's credit
profile, with
average growth of 5.6% over the past 10 years. Fitch expects
real GDP growth of
5.1% in 2016, 5.5% in 2017 and 5.7% in 2018, supported by a
stepped-up
structural-reform effort and a pick-up in public capital
expenditure that is
starting to have an impact on growth. Both contributed to a
positive turn in
market sentiment, in addition to more general emerging-market
optimism, and is
illustrated by a relatively stable rupiah in recent months,
which is about 10%
stronger than the September 2015 historical low.
The government's strong structural reform drive since September
2015 is likely
to significantly improve the weak business environment.
Indonesia still ranks
109th out of 189 countries in the World Bank's Ease of Doing
Business ranking,
one of the lowest among peers in the 'BBB' category. This is
expected to improve
as the government specifically targets a reduction in the number
of government
clearances needed to do business and the time involved. Reforms
such as a more
standardised approach to minimum wage setting also strengthen
the business
climate, while changes to the Negative Investment List suggest a
more welcoming
attitude to foreign investors. The reform impact on investment
and real GDP
growth will depend on the implementation and to what extent the
government
continues to create a welcoming climate for investors.
Indonesia's headline inflation is now more in line with peers
after falling back
within the formal target range of 3% to 5% in November 2015
after the
base-effect of an administrative fuel price-hike ended. A drop
in inflation to
3.6% in April 2016 from 6.8% a year earlier, and a narrowed 2015
current-account
deficit of 2.1% from 3.1% in 2014, allowed Bank Indonesia to cut
its benchmark
rate by 75bp so far this year and lower the reserve-requirement
ratio by 100bp,
deserting the tight policy stance it pursued during most of 2015
to weather
market turmoil.
Foreign reserves rose to USD107.7bn in April 2016, equal to 6.5
months of
current-account payments and higher than the 'BBB'-median of 5.6
months.
However, Indonesia remains relatively vulnerable to shifts in
market sentiment
and is largely dependent on commodities for its exports and
portfolio inflows to
finance its persistent current-account deficit, which Fitch
expects to widen to
2.6% in 2016 and 2.7% of GDP in 2017, from 2.1% in 2015. The
external
environment remains uncertain, with the Fed expected to re-start
hiking its
policy rate and other risks, including a severe slowdown in
China.
The low general-government debt burden of 26.8% of GDP, which
Fitch does not
expect to rise significantly as Indonesia is adhering to a
budget-deficit
ceiling of 3% of GDP, compares well with the 'BBB'-median of
42.2% and helped
Indonesia in times of market turbulence. Fitch expects a fiscal
deficit of 2.7%
in 2016, not far-off the 'BBB'-median of 2.6%. However, fiscal
space to boost
public capital expenditure is limited due to very low government
revenue, which
at 13% of GDP is lower in only four of the 113 sovereigns Fitch
rates. A higher
intake resulting from a government-announced tax amnesty could
create some
fiscal space, but the impact on revenue is uncertain.
Fitch considers sovereign exposure to banking-sector risks as
limited. Private
credit represents only 39% of GDP and the banking system's
health is relatively
strong, although slowed GDP-growth is pressuring corporate and
bank
balance-sheets. This is deferring private-sector capital
expenditure and has
increased non-performing loans to 2.8% of total assets in March
2016, from a low
of 1.8% at end-2013. However, the banking sector's capital
adequacy is strong.
The Indonesian economy is less developed on a number of metrics
than its peers.
Its ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index falls
in the "medium
development" category and indicates relatively weak human
development compared
with 'BBB' category peers, while average-per-capita GDP remains
low at USD3,368
in 2015, compared with the 'BBB'-median of USD9,253. Governance
also continues
to be weak, as illustrated by a low, although gradually
improving, 44th
percentile score for the World Bank governance indicator. This
compares with a
'BBB'-median of 52nd percentile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign-investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or structurally higher foreign
direct investment
inflows.
- Evidence of higher sustainable GDP growth in the longer run,
for instance
resulting from structural reforms or infrastructure
improvements.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties.
- A rise in the public debt burden, for example caused by
breaching the
budget-deficit ceiling.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's
Global Economic
Outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
