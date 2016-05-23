(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Joint Stock
Company RN Bank
(RNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RNB's IDRs, National Rating and Support Rating reflect the
potential support the
bank may receive, if needed, from its foreign shareholders. The
bank is owned by
UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative), through its Vienna-based
subsidiary UniCredit
Bank Austria AG (BBB+/Negative) with a 40% stake; by Renault SA
(BBB-/Stable)
through its subsidiary RCI Banque with a 30% stake, and by
Nissan Motor Co.,
Ltd. (BBB+/Stable) with a 30% stake.
In assessing the probability of support, Fitch views positively
(i) the
strategic importance of the Russian market for Renault and
Nissan and the
important role of RNB in supporting the two companies' business;
(ii) the track
record of support, and in particular the predominance of
shareholder funding in
RNB's liabilities structure; and (iii) RNB's small size relative
to its owners,
limiting the cost of potential support.
At the same time, RNB's Long-Term IDRs are notched down from
those of the bank's
shareholders due to (i) each individual owner being a minority
shareholder,
which may reduce their propensity to provide support; and (ii)
Fitch's view that
reputational risks for the owners would probably be containable
in case of RNB's
default.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to RNB due to its
limited track record
and high reliance on shareholder funding.
RNB was established in 2013 and started its lending expansion in
2014. The bank
has a moderate balance sheet (RUB52bn at end-2015) and a fairly
narrow
franchise, given the bank's focus on supporting the sales of the
Renault-Nissan
Alliance brands in Russia. The loan book (83% of total assets)
is represented
primarily by car retail loans (76% of total loans) and financing
provided to
Renault-Nissan Alliance dealers (24%). Non-performing loans
(NPLs; 90 days
overdue) were a low 0.6% of end-1Q16 loans, while reserve
coverage of NPLs was a
strong 4.6x.
Capitalisation is sound given solid capital ratios (Fitch Core
Capital ratio of
15% at end-2015 and regulatory total CAR of 17% at end-1Q16),
well reserved NPLs
and conservative development plans. RNB's funding is dominated
by shareholder
placements (83% of total end-2015 liabilities), although the
plan is to somewhat
diversify this by increasing local funding through bond
issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of the credit profiles of RNB's shareholders,
undermining their
ability to support the Russian bank, could lead to a downgrade
of RNB's ratings,
as could a reduction in the importance of RNB for the
development of business of
Renault and Nissan in Russia. A marked increase in the share of
third-party
funding of RNB without recourse to the bank's shareholders could
also, in
Fitch's view, somewhat erode the owners' propensity to support
RNB and could
result in a downgrade of its ratings.
An upgrade of RNB's ratings would likely require a strengthening
of the parents'
credit profiles and an extended track record of support for the
bank.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: assigned at 'BB+';
Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'AA+(rus)'; Outlook
Stable
Support Rating: assigned at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 0468
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
