(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Legal & General Group
Plc's (L&G; IFS:
AA-) ratings are not affected by its announced acquisition of
GBP3bn of
annuities from Aegon N.V. (IFS: AA-)
L&G announced the purchase of GBP3bn annuities from Aegon this
morning,
initially structured as a reinsurance contract that will be
followed by a "Part
VII transfer" of the policies to L&G from Aegon. The acquisition
is in line with
L&G's strategy and focus on opportunities in the individual and
bulk annuity
markets, with the group managing a portfolio of GBP45.5bn
annuities globally and
acquiring GBP2.4bn of bulk annuities during 2015.
The transaction has no impact on L&G's ratings as the capital
impact is
negligible in the context of the group's capital strength under
both Solvency II
and Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model. The transaction will
reduce the group's
Solvency II surplus by around GBP50m decreasing the Solvency II
coverage ratio
by around 3ppts. At YE15 the ratio was 169%.
L&G has chosen not to reinsure the longevity risk in relation to
the
acquisition. Under Solvency II L&G will be able to apply
transitional benefits
to the acquired business, offsetting the higher capital
requirements stemming
from the risk margin.
Aegon's ratings are also unaffected by the transaction (see our
comment on
Aegon's previous divestment of GBP6bn of their annuity portfolio
to Rothesay
Life in April, here).
Contact:
Sam Mageed
Director
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.