(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TOKYO, May 26 (Fitch) A greater contribution from overseas business is likely for Japanese life insurance groups in the financial year ending March 2017 (FYE17), say Fitch Rating in a new report published today. This follows the large acquisitions by Tokio Marine Group and MS&AD Insurance Group. Fitch believes Japanese non-life insurers are seeking to offset sluggish domestic non-life business growth and improve the deployment of capital released by the reduction of cross-holdings. At the same time, appropriate enterprise risk management is becoming more important to achieve the benefits of business diversification. Underwriting profit of Japan's top four non-life insurers improved despite domestic weather-related events in FYE16. The average 'combined ratio' remained satisfactory at 92%, helped by ongoing premium adjustment based on underwriting risks. Aggregated net insured losses stemming from the Kumamoto earthquake in April 2016 have had only a negligible impact on FYE17 earnings. Catastrophe exposure and domestic equity exposure continue to cause volatility in operating performance and capitalisation. Fitch believes the insurers are likely to maintain a satisfactory underwriting profit after raising premiums on underwriting risk.